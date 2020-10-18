Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Hyderabad

Hyundai Motor India has announced forming a special relief task force to support its customers affected by the flood in the city of Hyderabad. The region has been adversely affected by heavy rains leaving several parts of the city flooded that resulted in the Balanagar lake to breach its boundaries causing flash floods in surrounding areas. Several vehicles in the region were damaged in the flood, and Hyundai has come forwards to assist its customers with support measures.

Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service said, "Hyundai is a customer-centric organisation and in-line with our global brand vision of 'Progress for Humanity' we continuously strive to support our customers for a Happy Life. The safety and well-being of our customers is our utmost priority. Recently, Hyderabad city has witnessed an unfortunate event of floods. To combat the situation, we have ramped-up our service support by forming a special task force to assist Hyundai customers in Hyderabad to ensure their seamless mobility and peace of mind."

Hyundai is also providing a 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood-affected vehicles

To support its customers, Hyundai has deployed a dedicated Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team, which will be free of cost. Moreover, the South Korean automaker is also providing a 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood-affected vehicles. Customers can also reach out to Hyundai through dedicated helpline numbers.

