Hyundai Pakistan Dealer's Post On Kashmir Lands Hyundai India In A Soup, Automaker Issues Statement

Hyundai Motor India issued a statement after a social media post by a Hyundai Pakistani dealer on Kashmir went viral. The automaker said that it stands strong on its ethos of respecting nationalism after calls to boycott Hyundai and cancel vehicle bookings were raised on social media. A dealer account by the name @hyundaipakistanofficial had put out a post supporting 'Kashmir Solidarity' day recently, supporting the separatists in Kashmir. The tweet went viral in no time and it didn't take long for #boycotthyundai to trend on the social media platform. The Twitter account belongs to Hyundai Nishat Motor Pvt. Ltd, a dealer principal with outlets across Pakistan.

The now deleted post was shared on Hyundai Pakistan's social media

Addressing the concerns, Hyundai Motor India issued a statement on its social media handles reiterating its commitment to the Indian market. It read, "Hyundai MotorIndia has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism. The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view. As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens."

Originally from South Korea, Hyundai has been operating in India for over 25 years now and is the second-largest carmaker in the country after Maruti Suzuki. It presently sells 12 models in India, while being the largest auto exporter in the country. The company has a sprawling facility in Tamil Nadu that addresses domestic and export demand. The automaker also moved to a massive facility in Gurgaon, its new corporate headquarters.

Hyundai announced an investment of Rs. 4,000 crore in India by 2028 in December last year. The company plans to bring six electric vehicles to the country by then that will be locally made and will be based on its 'E-GMP' global platform. HMIL currently has 522 dealers and more than 1,298 service points across India.