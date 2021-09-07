BMW i Vision Circular EV: All You Need To Know
Alongside the iX SUV, i4 sedan and the new iX5 Hydrogen concept, the carmaker has also showcased its new 'pint-sized' BMW i Vision Circular concept which essentially is a four-seater compact EV imagined for 2040.
Highlights
- The BMW i Vision Circular will enter production in 2040.
- The new concept focuses on sustainability and luxury.
- There is a mix of unique materials called "new joining techniques."
BMW's pavilion at the IAA Motor Show is going to be quite busy this time. The Bavarian carmaker is rolling out a number of new models and concepts and most of them will be the 'i' branded electric vehicles. Alongside the iX SUV, i4 sedan and the new iX5 Hydrogen concept, the carmaker has also showcased its new 'pint-sized' BMW i Vision Circular concept which essentially is a four-seater compact EV imagined for 2040. Here's everything you need to know.
- The concept is not entering to production anytime soon and BMW will develop something similar on the lines, but in 2040.
- The new concept focuses on sustainability and luxury, with a design that uses 100 percent recyclable materials - that even includes the battery pack.
- BMW says by creating a battery using materials from the "recycling loop," and the battery achieves a much higher energy density without draining valuable resources. Speaking of the design, the i Vision Circular concept takes a radical approach to BMW's current language.
- The brand's signature kidney grilles remain, with the headlights embedded within the grille fixtures at each corner, and LED accents elsewhere on the grille.
- The windshield and roof create a single piece of glass that extends the length of the vehicle and the wheels match the headlight and grille design with slim spokes.
- The rear too adopts a similar style with a single LED light bar running the width.
- On the inside, there is a mix of unique materials called "new joining techniques" in BMW's speak. The 3D printing on the dash reduces the use of glue and creates a unique one-piece design with embedded crystal materials.
- And instead of a traditional touchscreen, the infotainment unit is located above the instrument panel at the bottom of the windshield.
- Even the lounge seats in the cabin are special as these lavender-colored buckets are made of recycled plastic, and all four of them are held within a light-gold aluminum frame.
- The steering wheel is 3D-printed using a special wood powder as well.
