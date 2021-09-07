BMW i Vision Circular EV: All You Need To Know

BMW's pavilion at the IAA Motor Show is going to be quite busy this time. The Bavarian carmaker is rolling out a number of new models and concepts and most of them will be the 'i' branded electric vehicles. Alongside the iX SUV, i4 sedan and the new iX5 Hydrogen concept, the carmaker has also showcased its new 'pint-sized' BMW i Vision Circular concept which essentially is a four-seater compact EV imagined for 2040. Here's everything you need to know.

Also Read: IAA Mobility 2021: BMW To Showcase The iX5 Hydrogen