Indian FTR 1200, FTR 1200S Offered With Discounts In Europe

Indian Motorcycle has announced end of season discounts, slashing the price of the Indian FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S models in Europe. The 'Switch Gears' end of season deal offers up to 2,000 GBP (approximately ₹ 1.94 lakh) off on some Indian FTR 1200 models. The offer of course, is only on select models from the 2019 Indian FTR 1200 range, and is valid for a limited time only. The base model Indian FTR 1200 is now available for 9,999 GBP (approximately ₹ 9.71 lakh), with savings of 1,900 GBP (approximately ₹ 1.84 lakh).

The Indian FTR 1200 S gets adjustable suspension, riding modes, TFT screen and lean-sensitive ABS and traction control

The higher-spec Indian FTR 1200S, which gets fully adjustable suspension, riding modes, touch screen TFT instrument console and lean-sensitive traction control and ABS, is available for 10,999 GBP (approximately ₹ 10.68 lakh), with savings of over 2,000 GBP (approximately ₹ 1.94 lakh) to buyers right now. Clearly, Indian Motorcycle wants to clear out existing stock of the FTR 1200 and FTR 1200S models which will not meet the upcoming Euro 5 emission and noise regulations which will come into effect from January 1, 2021.

(The Indian FTR 1200 Rally gets the same engine as the standard FTR 1200. No mechanical changes)

In India too, Indian Motorcycles have yet to introduce the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) models of its motorcycle range. BS6 is the latest emission regulations in India, which came into effect from April 1, 2020. As such, the motorcycles from Indian Motorcycle meeting the latest global regulations are expected to be introduced by the end of the year, so it looks like Indian is trying to let off existing stock which will become redundant come January 2021. In India too, Indian Motorcycle dealers have registered new BS4 motorcycles before the April 1, 2020 deadline, which are being sold again at discounted rates and as zero mileage bikes to second owners.

The Indian FTR 1200 models are powered by a 1,203 cc, v-twin engine which makes 120 bhp of maximum power and 120 Nm of peak torque. The engine is shared with the Indian Scout, Indian says more than 80 per cent of the engine's components are new. Indian Motorcycle is also expected to introduce two new variants, the FTR 1200 Rally and the FTR 1200 Carbon in India.

