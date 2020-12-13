New Cars and Bikes in India
India's Fuel Demand Fell 5 Per Cent in November

Consumption of fuel totalled 17.83 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of petrol were 5.2 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.67 million tonnes. expand View Photos
Sales of petrol were 5.2 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.67 million tonnes.

India's fuel demand fell 5.0 per cent in November compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.83 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 5.2 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.67 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 3.5 per cent to 2.35 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 7.3 per cent to 1.35 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 25.1 per cent up, while fuel oil use edged up 4.4 per cent in November.

Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India
