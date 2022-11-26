  • Home
  • News
  • Iran Ready To Deliver Oil To India, Says Ambassador - Report

Iran Ready To Deliver Oil To India, Says Ambassador - Report

Iran's ambassador to India Iraj Elahi said Iran wants to sell oil to India and is ready to deliver it.
authorBy Reuters
26-Nov-22 04:57 PM IST
Iran Ready To Deliver Oil To India, Says Ambassador - Report banner

Iran wants to sell oil to India and is ready to deliver it, Iran's ambassador to India Iraj Elahi said on Friday in an interview with Reuters partner ANI.

"We always express our readiness to increase our economic ties with India. It's up to India, we are ready to deliver oil," Elahi said, adding that U.S. sanctions have been an obstacle.

Related Articles
Rupee Posts Tenth Monthly Decline On Weak Asian Peers, Oil Price Worries
Rupee Posts Tenth Monthly Decline On Weak Asian Peers, Oil Price Worries
4 hours ago
Oil Falls On U.S. Output Gains, Chinese Demand Doubts
Oil Falls On U.S. Output Gains, Chinese Demand Doubts
4 hours ago
GAIL India's Profit Tumbles On Supply Cut From Former Gazprom Unit
GAIL India's Profit Tumbles On Supply Cut From Former Gazprom Unit
7 hours ago
Brazil Road Blockades Disrupting Fuel Distribution Nationwide - Report
Brazil Road Blockades Disrupting Fuel Distribution Nationwide - Report
6 days ago
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars