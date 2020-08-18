Is A Smaller Yamaha Tenere 300 Adventure Bike In The Making?

Italian publication Motociclismo reports that a senior Yamaha official has not ruled out the development of a smaller Yamaha Tenere adventure bike. Fabrizio Corsi, Product Communications Manager, Yamaha Italy, has indicated that if there is demand, then Yamaha will be ready with a 300 cc version of the Yamaha Tenere adventure bike. Now, there's no official confirmation from Yamaha about the possibility of a Tenere 300. All that Corsi has said is that Yamaha will be able to "satisfy" the demand, if any, for a smaller Tenere 300. Now, Yamaha already has several models in that engine capacity, but no adventure model, and given the popularity of smaller adventure bikes, a Tenere 300 could well be a real possibility.

Responding to a question about such a model, Corsi said, "It's hard to talk about future models. Yamaha presented the 700, it already had the 1200 in its range, it is clear we are attentive to what the market will ask. Recently, products like those from BMW and KTM have arrived that have attracted attention in this segment, it is obvious that if there is a demand from our customers we will be ready to satisfy it."

The Tenere 700's design is inspired by Yamaha's factory rally bikes

Now, all this doesn't point to any confirmation that a Tenere 300 is even being considered. The "if there is demand" is a fairly standard response, which doesn't quite deny any such plans, nor does it confirm. Considering the way the 250-350 cc segment is growing, and with increasing demand for small adventure bikes, it will not exactly be wishful thinking to expect more players in the segment. In India currently, the KTM 390 Adventure, the BMW G 310 GS, as well as the Hero XPulse 200 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan are the options in this segment. But none of these have real rally raid off-road credentials, which a smaller Tenere may very well address. If the Yamaha MT-03 engine is what is expected on a possible Tenere 300, then the 321 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine puts out 41 bhp of power at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm.

The Yamaha Tenere 700 gets long-travel suspension, and 240 mm of ground clearance

Both the BMW G 310 GS, and the KTM 390 adventure are made in India, and have single-cylinder engines. While there's considerable brand equity, India Yamaha seems to be content with small displacement motorcycles and scooters for now. This is despite a history of Yamaha being identified with performance motorycles during the 1980s and '90s, when Yamaha had the legendary two-strokes like the Yamaha RX-100 and the Yamaha RD 350. And even if a Tenere 300 is introduced, it will need to be manufactured here, in India, for the world's largest motorcycle market to get it at a price which will be competitive. We sure hope there's a smaller Tenere coming, and if it does, things are going to get very, very interesting indeed! But let's not forget, we don't even get the Yamaha Tenere 700 here in India, yet.

