New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Is A Smaller Yamaha Tenere 300 Adventure Bike In The Making?

If a Yamaha Tenere 300 is introduced, it will have the goods, and more, to take on rivals like the KTM 390 Adventure and the BMW G 310 GS.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
A smaller 300 cc Yamaha Tenere could well take on rivals like the KTM 390 Adventure

Highlights

  • Yamaha official says a Tenere 300 may be introduced if there's demand
  • The Yamaha Tenere 700 adventure bike is close to an actual rally bike
  • The Tenere 700 is Yamaha's answer to the middleweight ADV segment

Italian publication Motociclismo reports that a senior Yamaha official has not ruled out the development of a smaller Yamaha Tenere adventure bike. Fabrizio Corsi, Product Communications Manager, Yamaha Italy, has indicated that if there is demand, then Yamaha will be ready with a 300 cc version of the Yamaha Tenere adventure bike. Now, there's no official confirmation from Yamaha about the possibility of a Tenere 300. All that Corsi has said is that Yamaha will be able to "satisfy" the demand, if any, for a smaller Tenere 300. Now, Yamaha already has several models in that engine capacity, but no adventure model, and given the popularity of smaller adventure bikes, a Tenere 300 could well be a real possibility.

Also Read: Trials Champion Pol Tarres Puts On An Enduro Riding Masterclass With The Yamaha Tenere 700

Yamaha

Yamaha Bikes

FZ S V3.0 FI

R15 V3.0

Fascino 125

MT-15

FZ25

Fascino

Ray-ZR 125FI

Cygnus Ray ZR

YZF R1

FZ V3.0 FI

Alpha

RAY Z

MT-09

Fazer 25

Responding to a question about such a model, Corsi said, "It's hard to talk about future models. Yamaha presented the 700, it already had the 1200 in its range, it is clear we are attentive to what the market will ask. Recently, products like those from BMW and KTM have arrived that have attracted attention in this segment, it is obvious that if there is a demand from our customers we will be ready to satisfy it."

Also Read: Yamaha Tenere Rally Racer Revealed

ksqvrk1

The Tenere 700's design is inspired by Yamaha's factory rally bikes

Now, all this doesn't point to any confirmation that a Tenere 300 is even being considered. The "if there is demand" is a fairly standard response, which doesn't quite deny any such plans, nor does it confirm. Considering the way the 250-350 cc segment is growing, and with increasing demand for small adventure bikes, it will not exactly be wishful thinking to expect more players in the segment. In India currently, the KTM 390 Adventure, the BMW G 310 GS, as well as the Hero XPulse 200 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan are the options in this segment. But none of these have real rally raid off-road credentials, which a smaller Tenere may very well address. If the Yamaha MT-03 engine is what is expected on a possible Tenere 300, then the 321 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine puts out 41 bhp of power at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm.

Also Read: Yamaha Tenere 700 May Be Introduced Globally

krp5edfk

The Yamaha Tenere 700 gets long-travel suspension, and 240 mm of ground clearance

0 Comments

Both the BMW G 310 GS, and the KTM 390 adventure are made in India, and have single-cylinder engines. While there's considerable brand equity, India Yamaha seems to be content with small displacement motorcycles and scooters for now. This is despite a history of Yamaha being identified with performance motorycles during the 1980s and '90s, when Yamaha had the legendary two-strokes like the Yamaha RX-100 and the Yamaha RD 350. And even if a Tenere 300 is introduced, it will need to be manufactured here, in India, for the world's largest motorcycle market to get it at a price which will be competitive. We sure hope there's a smaller Tenere coming, and if it does, things are going to get very, very interesting indeed! But let's not forget, we don't even get the Yamaha Tenere 700 here in India, yet.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ S V3.0 FI

Latest News

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder & Cayman GT4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.59 Crore 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder & Cayman GT4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.59 Crore
Is A Smaller Yamaha Tenere 300 Adventure Bike In The Making? Is A Smaller Yamaha Tenere 300 Adventure Bike In The Making?
Tata Motors Roll Out 1000th Nexon EV From Its Pune Plant Tata Motors Roll Out 1000th Nexon EV From Its Pune Plant
Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website
Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S Recalled In North America Over Flywheel Issue Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S Recalled In North America Over Flywheel Issue
Indian Government Urges Auto Companies To Cut Royalties To Foreign Parents: Report Indian Government Urges Auto Companies To Cut Royalties To Foreign Parents: Report
Toyota Launches New Car Leasing And Subscription Platform In India Toyota Launches New Car Leasing And Subscription Platform In India
2020 Kia Sonet Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch 2020 Kia Sonet Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch
Okinawa Begins Contactless Doorstep Delivery Of Electric Scooters In Bengaluru Okinawa Begins Contactless Doorstep Delivery Of Electric Scooters In Bengaluru
2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In Nepal 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In Nepal
Tata Tiago Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In India Tata Tiago Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In India
Oil Refiners Shut Plants As Demand Losses Seen Continuing Oil Refiners Shut Plants As Demand Losses Seen Continuing
Rolls-Royce's Engineering Formula For Serenity Revealed Rolls-Royce's Engineering Formula For Serenity Revealed
Maruti Suzuki Dzire - The Sedan That Suits Your Better Lifestyle Maruti Suzuki Dzire - The Sedan That Suits Your Better Lifestyle
IIT Hyderabad Start-Up Pure EV Launches ETrance+ Electric Scooter; Priced At Rs. 56,999 IIT Hyderabad Start-Up Pure EV Launches ETrance+ Electric Scooter; Priced At Rs. 56,999

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,350
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.01 - 1.03 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.49 - 1.5 Lakh *
Yamaha Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹ 67,230 - 70,730 *
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.4 - 1.41 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ25
Yamaha FZ25
₹ 1.52 Lakh *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 55,193 - 56,793 *
Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI
Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI
₹ 66,730 - 70,730 *
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 54,881 - 59,528 *
Yamaha YZF R1
Yamaha YZF R1
₹ 18.16 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
₹ 99,200 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 52,272 - 55,730 *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 51,417 *
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha MT-09
₹ 10.55 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.44 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 3
x
Tata Motors Roll Out 1000th Nexon EV From Its Pune Plant
Tata Motors Roll Out 1000th Nexon EV From Its Pune Plant
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
Indian Government Urges Auto Companies To Cut Royalties To Foreign Parents: Report
Indian Government Urges Auto Companies To Cut Royalties To Foreign Parents: Report
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities