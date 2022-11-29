Kia India Enters Used Car Business With ‘Kia CPO’; Will Open 30+ Outlets By End Of 2022

Kia India has entered the pre-owned car business with the launch of a new vertical - Kia CPO (Certified Pre-Owned). The company will be opening exclusive Kia CPO outlets across the country to sell certified pre-owned cars and plans to have over 30 dealerships by the end of 2022. Customers will be able to buy, sell or exchange used cars through these outlets, and Kia says it will also offer hassle-free ownership transfers and customised finance options.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, "Currently, Indian customers have limited access to certified and verified information when it comes to the pre-owned car segment, and we intend to change this notion with our entry into the business. Kia strives to revolutionise mobility by identifying need gaps in the industry and fulfilling them with our well-thought-out products and services. Our proactive approach of starting CPO business at such an early stage of our existence in the country will ensure that all systems and processes are in place even before the first lot of our products comes under the average replacement age.”

Used cars sold through Kia CPO will get come with up to 2 years / 40,000 km of warranty coverage and up to 4 free periodic services.

Kia India says that it will provide industry-best warranty coverage along with the industry-first and best maintenance programme on used cars. So, cars sold through Kia CPO will get come with up to 2 years / 40,000 km of warranty coverage and up to 4 free periodic services. Furthermore, the company says that all the Kia cars, certified and sold through Kia CPO, will be less than 5 years old, will have less than 1 lakh km mileage, and would undergo comprehensive 175-point quality checks before being made available to customers. Kia also claims that these cars will have no structural damage, a verified ownership and service history, and will be refurbished only with Kia genuine parts.

Sohn says, “We’ve noticed that more than one-third of customers of new Kia cars are replacement buyers, and we aim to facilitate them through our certified pre-owned car business. Customers can exchange any used car with new Kia cars and we are also offering a combined packaged deal for exchange customers, with a secure and instant payment transfer option.”

Kia has aggressive plans to ramp up the CPO business in the country with more than 30 outlets by the end of 2022. In fact, it has already established 15 outlets in 14 cities – Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Calicut, Amritsar, Nasik, Baroda, Kannur & Malappuram.