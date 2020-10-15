Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.75 Lakh

Kia Motors India has a launched a special edition of the Seltos ahead of the festive season and the updates on this one is not limited to just cosmetic additions. The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition is based in the HTX variant and prices for this this model start at ₹ 13.75 lakh for the 1.5 manual transmission petrol variant while the 1.5 petrol CVT automatic trim has been priced at ₹ 14.75 lakh. The 1.5 diesel manual variant will cost you ₹ 14.85 lakh and these prices are ex-showroom, India. That said, the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition won't be offered on the 1.4 turbo petrol GT Line trims and not even on the 1.5 diesel automatic variants.

Also Read: Kia Motors India Has Transported 5,000 Cars Using Indian Railways So Far

The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition is offered only with 1.5 petrol and diesel powertrains.

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)- Kia Motors India said, "Carefully designed to meet all the unmet demands of mid-SUV buyers in India, Kia Seltos became an instant hit and a runaway success. Today, we are extremely excited to launch the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition which not only celebrates its success in the country but also the love that we have received from our customers in India." The Kia Seltos has been a runaway success for the Korean carmaker in India and has bagged over a lakh sales volumes in just a year.

Also Read: Car Sales September 2020: Kia Registers Highest Ever Domestic Monthly Sales

The Kia Seltos gets a host of exterior and interior updates.

The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition is 60 mm longer than the regular Seltos and comes with a host of exterior and interior updates over the regular Seltos. For starters, the tusk shape skid plate with silver diffuser fins, tangerine fog lamp bezel, new 17-inch raven black alloy wheels with tangerine centre cap, all-black interiors and raven black leatherette seats with honeycomb pattern among others. The feature list remains identical to the one we saw on the regular HTX variants including remote engine start for manual transmission, Touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a sunroof among others. The Seltos Anniversary Edition will be available in four exterior colours - one monotone aurora black pearl, and three dual tone colours - glacier white pearl with aurora black pearl, steel silver with aurora black pearl and gravity grey with aurora black pearl.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.