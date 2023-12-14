Login

Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images

The vehicle will come with revised styling and some new features, notably, ADAS
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 14, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

    Kia is all set to unveil the facelifted version of the Sonet today. The South Korean carmaker has been teasing the updated Sonet for some time now, and it is finally set to make its debut. The vehicle will come with revised styling and some new features, notably, ADAS. Aside from this, it is expected to retain the same trims and engine options as the outgoing model. However, it is expected that Kia won’t announce the prices for the Sonet facelift immediately and will only do so sometime in early 2024.

     

    Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed

    The official teaser videos tell us that visually, the Kia Sonet facelift will come with a refreshed grille, a new headlamp cluster with LED lighting, and an updated rear section featuring connected LED taillamps similar to the Seltos. The Sonet’s interior, on the other hand, will receive minor revisions, like an updated touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with some changes to the control surfaces and finishing. The new Sonet will also feature a 4-way power adjustable driver seat, along with Level 1 ADAS with Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keep Assist function.

     

    Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut On December 14

    The Sonet facelift will continue to feature the same 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options. So, while the 1.2-litre petrol will come with a 5-speed manual as standard, the 1.0-litre GDI will get a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel unit will come with a 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic. Kia will also bring back the 6-speed manual option for the diesel model which was earlier discontinued.

    # Kia# Kia Sonet# Kia Sonet facelift# compact suv# crossover
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Kia is all set to debut the Sonet facelift in India today.

    The Sonet facelift will get updated styling, along with minor revisions made to the interior.

    The Sonet facelift is expected to come with Level 1 ADAS with Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keep Assist function.

    And the event is underway.

    Here is a preview of the Sonet facelift's fascia and rear section.

    The Sonet facelift will get 25 safety features including ADAS.

    The Sonet facelift will get 6 airbags as standard.

    The equipment list on the Sonet facelift will include ventilated seats, smart air purifier, and a Bose 7 speaker sound system.

    Vehicle to come with more than 70 connected car features.

    Here's a look at the Sonet facelift's fascia.

    Vehicle to be equipped with a 10.25 inch infotainment screen.

    Sonet to get black interiors with brown inserts.

    Gets a voice controlled sunroof with hinglish commands

    Here are the various ADAS features of the vehicle.

    Here are the transmission options for the Sonet facelift.

    Sonet facelift to be available in three trims.

    Pre-bookings for the vehicle will start from December 20.

    And the Sonet facelift has finally been unveiled!!

    Here's a look at its revised interior.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    • 1,31,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 4.75 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2010 Honda CR-V
    2010 Honda CR-V
    • 1,17,400 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    ₹ 3.30 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Tata Zest
    2016 Tata Zest
    • 77,437 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 4.25 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Mahindra KUV100
    2016 Mahindra KUV100
    • 1,09,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 3.75 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Volvo V40
    7.3
    0
    10
    2016 Volvo V40
    • 76,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 12.50 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
    7.4
    0
    10
    2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
    • 62,500 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 11.90 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2009 Skoda Fabia
    6.8
    0
    10
    2009 Skoda Fabia
    • 81,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 1.95 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Ford EcoSport
    7.2
    0
    10
    2013 Ford EcoSport
    • 85,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 3.75 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Honda Brio
    7.6
    0
    10
    2013 Honda Brio
    • 41,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 3.45 L
    Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
    Used 2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
    5.8
    0
    10
    2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
    • 80,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 4.45 L
    Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

    Popular Kia Models

    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakh

    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.45 - 19.44 Lakh

    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.9 - 20 Lakh

    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6

    ₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakh

    Upcoming Cars

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

    Jeep Grand Wagoneer
    Jeep Grand Wagoneer

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

    Hyundai New Creta
    Hyundai New Creta

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

    BMW 4 Series
    BMW 4 Series

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

    Skoda Enyaq iV
    Skoda Enyaq iV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

    Nissan New X-Trail
    Nissan New X-Trail

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

    Upcoming Bikes

    Honda Activa 7G
    Honda Activa 7G

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 80,000 - 95,000

    Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

    Yamaha MT-03
    Yamaha MT-03

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

    Suzuki SV 650
    Suzuki SV 650

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

    Yamaha New YZF R3
    Yamaha New YZF R3

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

    Yamaha XSR155
    Yamaha XSR155

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

    Husqvarna Norden 901
    Husqvarna Norden 901

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Yezdi Roadking
    Yezdi Roadking

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Benelli Leoncino 800
    Benelli Leoncino 800

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

    Benelli 402 S
    Benelli 402 S

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Top 5 Highlights
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Top 5 Highlights
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -19167 second ago

    The Shotgun 650 has been officially unveiled and is set for launch in early 2024

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Scores Zero Stars In Australasian NCAP Crash Test: Here’s Why
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Scores Zero Stars In Australasian NCAP Crash Test: Here’s Why
    c&b icon
    By Jaiveer Mehra
    calendar-icon

    -16987 second ago

    The Scorpio-N received low scores for adult and road user protection as well as the lack of ADAS tech.

    TVS MotoSoul 2023: Third Edition Becomes Bigger and Better!
    TVS MotoSoul 2023: Third Edition Becomes Bigger and Better!
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -11100 second ago

    The third edition of the TVS MotoSoul was alongside the India Bike Week in Goa. TVS says the MotoSoul has grown 5 times from the first edition of the motorcycling festival.

    2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiled In India
    2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiled In India
    c&b icon
    By Yash Sunil
    calendar-icon

    -9775 second ago

    Kia has debuted the Sonet facelift with revised exteriors, additional technology for the interiors and Level 1 ADAS functionality

    Yamaha To Launch YZF-R3 And MT-03 In India Tomorrow
    Yamaha To Launch YZF-R3 And MT-03 In India Tomorrow
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -8614 second ago

    Both motorcycles are powered by a 321cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled unit that produces 42 bhp and 29.6 Nm

    TVS Motor Company Extends INR 50 Lakhs Relief Aid to Andhra Pradesh
    TVS Motor Company Extends INR 50 Lakhs Relief Aid to Andhra Pradesh
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    3 second ago

    TVS Motor said the money will be used to provide necessary flood relief and support for the affected people and is in line with the philosophy of giving back to the community

    Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Prices Of Select Models By 2 Per Cent From January 1, 2024
    Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Prices Of Select Models By 2 Per Cent From January 1, 2024
    c&b icon
    By Yash Sunil
    calendar-icon

    20 minutes ago

    Mercedes-Benz India states that this price hike is owing to offset rising input, commodity, and logistics costs

    Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil Tomorrow: What To Expect
    Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil Tomorrow: What To Expect
    c&b icon
    By Seshan Vijayraghvan
    calendar-icon

    14 hours ago

    The teaser videos released by Kia tell us that the new Sonet will come with a refreshed exterior styling, along with new features and tech.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Joins the Italian Police Fleet
    Lamborghini Urus Performante Joins the Italian Police Fleet
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    16 hours ago

    The Urus will be used by the state police for special purposes, including transporting organs and plasma, in Rome, Italy.

    Last Unit Of The Chrysler 300C Rolls Off The Production Line At Brampton
    Last Unit Of The Chrysler 300C Rolls Off The Production Line At Brampton
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    16 hours ago

    The final model, a Velvet Red 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by a 6.4L V8 Hemi engine, was celebrated by the Brampton team.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil Tomorrow: What To Expect
    Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil Tomorrow: What To Expect
    c&b icon
    By Seshan Vijayraghvan
    calendar-icon

    14 hours ago

    The teaser videos released by Kia tell us that the new Sonet will come with a refreshed exterior styling, along with new features and tech.

    Hyundai, Kia Reveal New Wheel Concept With Retractable Snow Chains
    Hyundai, Kia Reveal New Wheel Concept With Retractable Snow Chains
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    1 day ago

    Hyundai and Kia unveil snow chain-integrated tire tech, using shape memory alloy for automatic deployment, enhancing safety in winter driving.

    Kia Sonet Diesel Has Lowest Total Cost Of Ownership, Study Finds
    Kia Sonet Diesel Has Lowest Total Cost Of Ownership, Study Finds
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    2 days ago

    The analysis carried out by Frost and Sullivan revealed that the Sonet diesel offered the lowest Total Cost of Ownership while the petrols were second best in the segment.

    Renault Kwid, Triber And Kiger Get Discounts Up To Rs 65,000 This December
    Renault Kwid, Triber And Kiger Get Discounts Up To Rs 65,000 This December
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    2 days ago

    The Renault Kwid and Triber get benefits up to Rs 50,000 while the Kiger gets maximum discounts of up to Rs 65,000

    Kia EV6 Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Borrow Styling Cues From Newer Siblings
    Kia EV6 Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Borrow Styling Cues From Newer Siblings
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    5 days ago

    The updated EV6 is expected to get styling updates in line with its siblings like the EV9 and EV5.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved