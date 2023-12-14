Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 14, 2023
Kia is all set to unveil the facelifted version of the Sonet today. The South Korean carmaker has been teasing the updated Sonet for some time now, and it is finally set to make its debut. The vehicle will come with revised styling and some new features, notably, ADAS. Aside from this, it is expected to retain the same trims and engine options as the outgoing model. However, it is expected that Kia won’t announce the prices for the Sonet facelift immediately and will only do so sometime in early 2024.
Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed
The official teaser videos tell us that visually, the Kia Sonet facelift will come with a refreshed grille, a new headlamp cluster with LED lighting, and an updated rear section featuring connected LED taillamps similar to the Seltos. The Sonet’s interior, on the other hand, will receive minor revisions, like an updated touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with some changes to the control surfaces and finishing. The new Sonet will also feature a 4-way power adjustable driver seat, along with Level 1 ADAS with Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keep Assist function.
Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut On December 14
The Sonet facelift will continue to feature the same 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options. So, while the 1.2-litre petrol will come with a 5-speed manual as standard, the 1.0-litre GDI will get a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel unit will come with a 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic. Kia will also bring back the 6-speed manual option for the diesel model which was earlier discontinued.
Kia is all set to debut the Sonet facelift in India today.
The Sonet facelift will get updated styling, along with minor revisions made to the interior.
The Sonet facelift is expected to come with Level 1 ADAS with Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keep Assist function.
And the event is underway.
Here is a preview of the Sonet facelift's fascia and rear section.
The Sonet facelift will get 25 safety features including ADAS.
The Sonet facelift will get 6 airbags as standard.
The equipment list on the Sonet facelift will include ventilated seats, smart air purifier, and a Bose 7 speaker sound system.
Vehicle to come with more than 70 connected car features.
Here's a look at the Sonet facelift's fascia.
Vehicle to be equipped with a 10.25 inch infotainment screen.
Sonet to get black interiors with brown inserts.
Gets a voice controlled sunroof with hinglish commands
Here are the various ADAS features of the vehicle.
Here are the transmission options for the Sonet facelift.
Sonet facelift to be available in three trims.
Pre-bookings for the vehicle will start from December 20.
And the Sonet facelift has finally been unveiled!!
Here's a look at its revised interior.
