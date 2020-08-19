Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Pre-Bookings Begin In India

Pre-bookings for the Kia Sonet subcompact SUV will begin August 20, 2020 onwards. Interested customers can pay ₹ 25,000 and pre-book the Sonet at any Kia Motors dealership or even online on the company's website. The Kia Sonet made its global debut on August 7, 2020 and is slated to be launched in September 2020. The Sonet will be the first sub four-metre vehicle from Kia and will take on established rivals such as the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Nissan Magnite.

Like the Seltos, the Sonet will also come in two trim options - GT Line and Tech Line. Kia promises that the Sonet will offer a bunch of class-leading features such as ventilated seats, Bose Surround audio system, a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, integrated air purifier with virus protection, ambient lighting and wireless charging for mobile phone with cooling function. Like the Seltos and the Carnival, the Kia Sonet will have the company's UVO connect technology with over 57 connectivity features which include voice assist and over-the-air updates for maps.

(The front seats on the Kia Sonet will be ventilated, on the top-spec models.)

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, "The Sonet is Kia's answer to customers in the compact SUV segment who want style and substance, quality and features, performance and technology, comfort and safety in one compelling package. The Sonet has been engineered and built with Indian inputs and is a global model for Kia from India. India is the first country in the world where the Sonet goes on sale, and with the commencement of pre-bookings, we are confident our smart urban compact SUV will be warmly received in the country."

(The Kia Sonet will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the upcoming Nissan Magnite)

The Kia Sonet is likely to get four engine options which are - 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine in two states of tune. Expect the Sonet to get a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and an iMT or intelligent manual transmission option as well. All three engine options are the same as on the Hyundai Venue, a sibling of the Kia Sonet. We expect the Kia Sonet prices to between ₹ 7 lakh and ₹ 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia says that in phase-I, the Sonet will be manufactured exclusively in India and then exported to over 70 countries around the globe, a beautiful example of make-in-India, for the world.

