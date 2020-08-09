New Cars and Bikes in India
Kia Sonet: Segment-First Features The Latest Hyundai Venue Rival Gets

Manohar Bhatt, Head-Sales & Marketing- Kia Motors India had revealed on our Freewheeling with SVP webisode that the Sonet will be offered with a few segment-first features, just like the Seltos had.

The Kia Sonet borrows a few segment-first features from the Seltos.

  • The Kia Sonet has sourced some segment-first features from the Seltos.
  • Top variants get a premium audio system and 10.25-inch touchscreen.
  • Range topping trims also get ventilated seats and ambient lighting.

The Kia Sonet has finally made its global debut here in India. It is one of the highly anticipated launches of this year, foraying into the extremely popular subcompact SUV segment. Now the segment already has some of the bestselling models in the country and the Kia Sonet is a bit late to the party. Having said that, Kia has some tricks up its sleeve that should go a long way in helping the Sonet catch up. Just like the Seltos, even this one gets some segment-first features. Here are the top-five segment-first features the Sonet borrows from the Seltos.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Makes World Debut

Ventilated Seats

The front seats on the Kia Sonet will be ventilated, on the top-spec models.

The Kia Seltos was the first model to offer ventilated seats in the compact SUV segment and the Sonet is does the same in the subcompact SUV space. Just like the Seltos, the driver and front passenger seats will be ventilated with three level settings for air flow.

Also Read: Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV

Bose Premium Surround Sound System

The Kia Sonet gets a 7.1 Channel Bose surround sound system.

The Kia Sonet sources the same 7.1 Channel Bose surround sound system from the Seltos with five speakers, two twitters and a sub-woofer set up. You get one speaker on each door, one integrated in the dash, two twitters in the A-Pillar and one sub-woofer in the boot.

Also Read: Kia Sonet GT Line Trim: All You Need To Know

10.25-Inch HD Touchscreen

There will be a 10.25-inch touchscreen on the Sonet as well.

The Kia. Sonet will offer the largest touchscreen in its segment. It's again the Seltos sourced 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and Kia's UVO connected car tech which offers over 50 connectivity features.

Integrated Air Purifier

The Kia Sonet gets an industry-first air purifier with virus protection.

While the Hyundai Venue too gets an air purifier, the Kia Sonet is gets a smart air purifier integrated in the front centre armrest. Again, it's the same unit we have seen in the Seltos.

Ambient Lighting

The cabin of the Kia Sonet GT Line all-black interior with contrast red stitching on the soft-touch panels, seat covers, leather-wrapped steering and ambient lighting.

We got a hint about the ambient lighting system from the teaser images of its images Kia Motors had revealed earlier. You get multiple colour options for the ambient lighting even in the Sonet and along with the interiors, you can also configure the background colour of the instrument panel.

Wireless Charger With Cooling Function

Overheating of your smartphone through wireless charging is an inevitable issue and you feel it every time you pick up your smartphone from the wireless tray. Well! not in the Sonet as that issue has been taken care of. While the Hyundai Venue gets a wireless charger as well, the Sonet is the first subcompact SUV to get a wireless charger with cooling function. What's also impressive is that the tray is neatly placed above the storage area in the central console, giving you some more free space.

