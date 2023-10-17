Kia To Establish New EV Production Hub In India
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
17-Oct-23 05:44 PM IST
Highlights
- On the EV day, Kia announced the establishment of a manufacturing unit in India
- The EV manufacturing unit will cater to a mass audience worldwide
- It is expected reduce the prices for the EV vehicles from KIA manufactrered at the plant
In a recent announcement during the inaugural 'Kia EV Day,' Kia has revealed its ambitious plans to establish an EV production facility in India. This facility will play a pivotal role, serving the domestic market and acting as a production hub to cater to emerging markets worldwide.
Also Read: Kia Carnival Facelift Exterior Design Revealed; India Launch Set For 2024
The Korean automotive giant intends to strategically design EV models specifically tailored for emerging markets, all of which will be manufactured in this new Indian production hub. Kia's comprehensive plan encompasses the creation of eight production facilities worldwide by 2025, with Korea acting as the central hub for the production. Europe will focus on manufacturing small and medium-sized EVs, while China will produce mid to large-sized EVs.
Currently, the company imports only the EV6 in the Indian market as a Completely Built Unit in limited numbers. As of now, Kia’s footprint in India includes its production units for ICE vehicles set up in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.
It is also expected with in-house production of EVs, prices of these units will go down. The automaker aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by keeping its price range between $30,000 (Rs. 24 Lakh) to $80,000 (Rs. 66 Lakh). This includes smaller EV models such as the EV5, EV4, and EV3. However, for markets like India, Kia's initial focus will be on the EV6 and EV9 models.
Also Read: Hyundai, Kia, And Genesis Vehicles Get Cross-Platform Digital Key Access
Kia plans to establish exclusive showrooms in India dedicated solely to its growing EV lineup. This strategic move is set to strengthen Kia's presence in India's rapidly expanding EV market, as well as facilitate its global ambitions in the EV sector.
Written by:- Ronit Agarwal
