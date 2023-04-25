Mahindra Bolero Surpasses 1 Lakh Sales In FY 2023

Mahindra and Mahindra, the Indian SUV manufacturer, has announced that its Bolero has crossed the one lakh sales milestone in FY 2023. Since its introduction in 2000, the Bolero has sold over 1,400,000 units, marking a remarkable achievement. The latest sales feat of the Bolero franchise has been driven by the success of the Bolero Neo, which was launched in July 2021.

Bolero Classic

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "With over 1.4 million sales in total, the Bolero has become more than just an SUV; it has become a household name in semi-urban and rural India. 1 lakh sales in FY 2023, a testament to the unwavering trust and loyalty of our cherished customers. The Bolero Neo, launched in July 2021, has successfully extended the Bolero SUV brand to new customer segments in tier-1 and urban markets."

The Bolero also plays a vital role in nation-building. The Bolero is popular among municipal corporations and government departments for firefighting, forestry, irrigation, public works, emergency services, and other critical operations. It has also been embraced by various government and law enforcement agencies across the country. Such as police departments, the Army, and paramilitary forces.

Bolero Neo

Apart from the success of the Bolero Neo, the Classic Bolero continues with sales growth of over 28 per cent in FY 2023 as compared to FY 2022. The Bolero has been the best-selling Mahindra product in the Indian market. The carmaker has upgraded, both the Bolero and Bolero Neo, with the latest RDE BS6 Phase 2 norms. With the latest norms, the prices have also increased for the Bolero which now carries a sticker price that ranges from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 10.79 lakh. whereas, the Bolero Neo prices start at Rs 9.62 Lakh and goes up to Rs 12.14 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).