Mahindra Releases Video In Response To Scorpio-N Waterfall Controversy

Mahindra also said that the video was created under professional guidance and requested others to not repeat the same stunt.
authorBy carandbike Team
05-Mar-23 04:37 PM IST
Mahindra has released a video in response to the earlier video that showed water oozing inside a Scorpio. The video was posted by an owner who had parked his Scorpio N underneath a waterfall and received an unpleasant surprise when water leaked inside the car’s cabin through the sunroof. Mahindra has released their own video in response by placing another Scorpio N beneath a waterfall to try to prove that water wouldn't enter the vehicle in those circumstances. Mahindra also said that the video was created under professional guidance and requested others not to repeat the same stunt.

The Scorpio N is available at a starting price of 12.74 lakh, that goes all the way up to Rs 24.05 lakh for the Top-spec model. The car is available with many features such as 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual zone climate control, cruise control along with safety features like electronic stability control, hill start assist, and hill descent control as options. The car is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 200 bhp and 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 130 bhp. The diesel engine however gets a higher output of 172 bhp in some variants.

 

