New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra Rolls Out Discounts Of Up To ₹ 3.06 Lakh On BS6 SUVs In February

Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs. 3.06 lakh on its entire product range, except the all-new Thar. Offers valid up till February 28, it includes cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount, and additional offers.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Mahindra XUV300 subcompact SUV comes with maximum benefits of up to Rs. 44,500 expand View Photos
The Mahindra XUV300 subcompact SUV comes with maximum benefits of up to Rs. 44,500

Highlights

  • Discounts on the BS6 Mahindra cars are valid up till February 28, 2021
  • No offers on the 2020 Mahindra Thar off-roader SUV
  • Top discounts available on Alturas G4, KUV100 NXT & XUV500

Mahindra & Mahindra, has announced discounts on its BS6 compliant SUVs for the month of February. As per the official website, the carmaker is providing a range of benefits on its cars starting from ₹ 24,050 for the Bolero, going up to ₹ 3.06 lakh for the Alturas G4. These benefits include cash offer, exchange bonus, corporate discount, and additional offers, which are valid up till February 28, 2021. Do note, these offers are subject to vary from dealership to dealership.

Also Read: Review: Mahindra XUV300 Petrol Autoshift/AMT​

nuejva14

The BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 flagship SUV is offered with total benefits of up to ₹ 3.06 lakh

The Mahindra Alturas flagship SUV is listed on the official website with benefits of up to ₹ 3.06 lakh. It is inclusive of a cash offer of up to ₹ 2.2 lakh and an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 50,000. The carmaker is also providing corporate discount and other benefits of up to ₹ 16,000 and up to 20,000 respectively. Next is Mahindra's popular subcompact SUV, which is listed with maximum benefits of ₹ 44,500. Interested customers can purchase the SUV with cash benefits of up to ₹ 10,000, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 25,000, corporate discounts of up to ₹ 5,000 and additional benefits of up to ₹ 5000.

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT comes with cash benefits of up to ₹ 38,055, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 20,000, a corporate discount of up to ₹ 4,000. Customers can avail the total benefit of up to ₹ 62,055 while purchasing the KUV100 NXT.

Newsbeep

On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio is available with total benefits of up to ₹ 39,502. It includes a cash bonus of ₹ 10,000, an exchange discount of up to ₹ 15,000, a corporate offer of up to ₹ 4,500 and an additional benefit of up to 10,000. The popular Mahindra XUV500 is listed with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 80,800, which includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 36,800, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 20,000, a corporate discount of up to ₹ 9,000 and additional offers of up to ₹ 15,000.

4gn8hres

The BS6 Mahindra Marazzo comes with benefits of up to ₹ 36,000 this month

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Bags Over 39,000 Bookings; Receives 200-250 Orders Per Day

0 Comments

Maximum discount offered on the Mahindra Marazzo is ₹ 36,000 which includes cash benefits of up to ₹ 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to ₹ 6,000. Lastly, the Mahindra Bolero can be purchased with a total discount of ₹ 24,050 which comprises cash benefits of up to ₹ 3,500, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 10,000, and a corporate discount of up to ₹ 4,000. The carmaker is also providing an additional benefit of up to ₹ 6,550.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Mahindra Cars

  • Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
  • Mahindra Thar Without Roof
    Mahindra Thar Without Roof
  • Mahindra Thar With Roof
    Mahindra Thar With Roof
  • Scorpio Front Side Profile
    Scorpio Front Side Profile
  • Scorpio Front Profile
    Scorpio Front Profile
  • Scorpio Front Grille
    Scorpio Front Grille
  • Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
    Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
  • Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
    Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
  • Mahindra Bolero Grill
    Mahindra Bolero Grill
  • Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
    Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
  • Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
    Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
  • Striking Led Drls
    Striking Led Drls
  • Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
    Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
  • Mahindra Supro Side Front
    Mahindra Supro Side Front
  • Mahindra Supro Front
    Mahindra Supro Front
  • Mahindra Supro Rear
    Mahindra Supro Rear
  • New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
    New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
  • New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
    New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
  • New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
    New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
  • Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
    Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
  • Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
    Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
  • Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
    Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
  • Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
    Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
  • Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
    Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
  • Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
    Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
Gib 300x600
x
Hero MotoCorp Sets Up A New Vertical For Harley-Davidson In India; To Be Headed By Ravi Avalur
Hero MotoCorp Sets Up A New Vertical For Harley-Davidson In India; To Be Headed By Ravi Avalur
Review: Mahindra XUV300 Petrol Autoshift/AMT
Review: Mahindra XUV300 Petrol Autoshift/AMT
1577 Units Of The Mahindra Thar Recalled In India
1577 Units Of The Mahindra Thar Recalled In India
Mahindra Thar Bags Over 39,000 Bookings; Receives 200-250 Orders Per Day
Mahindra Thar Bags Over 39,000 Bookings; Receives 200-250 Orders Per Day
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities