Mahindra & Mahindra, has announced discounts on its BS6 compliant SUVs for the month of February. As per the official website, the carmaker is providing a range of benefits on its cars starting from ₹ 24,050 for the Bolero, going up to ₹ 3.06 lakh for the Alturas G4. These benefits include cash offer, exchange bonus, corporate discount, and additional offers, which are valid up till February 28, 2021. Do note, these offers are subject to vary from dealership to dealership.

The BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 flagship SUV is offered with total benefits of up to ₹ 3.06 lakh

The Mahindra Alturas flagship SUV is listed on the official website with benefits of up to ₹ 3.06 lakh. It is inclusive of a cash offer of up to ₹ 2.2 lakh and an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 50,000. The carmaker is also providing corporate discount and other benefits of up to ₹ 16,000 and up to 20,000 respectively. Next is Mahindra's popular subcompact SUV, which is listed with maximum benefits of ₹ 44,500. Interested customers can purchase the SUV with cash benefits of up to ₹ 10,000, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 25,000, corporate discounts of up to ₹ 5,000 and additional benefits of up to ₹ 5000.

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT comes with cash benefits of up to ₹ 38,055, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 20,000, a corporate discount of up to ₹ 4,000. Customers can avail the total benefit of up to ₹ 62,055 while purchasing the KUV100 NXT.

On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio is available with total benefits of up to ₹ 39,502. It includes a cash bonus of ₹ 10,000, an exchange discount of up to ₹ 15,000, a corporate offer of up to ₹ 4,500 and an additional benefit of up to 10,000. The popular Mahindra XUV500 is listed with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 80,800, which includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 36,800, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 20,000, a corporate discount of up to ₹ 9,000 and additional offers of up to ₹ 15,000.

The BS6 Mahindra Marazzo comes with benefits of up to ₹ 36,000 this month

Maximum discount offered on the Mahindra Marazzo is ₹ 36,000 which includes cash benefits of up to ₹ 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to ₹ 6,000. Lastly, the Mahindra Bolero can be purchased with a total discount of ₹ 24,050 which comprises cash benefits of up to ₹ 3,500, exchange bonus of up to ₹ 10,000, and a corporate discount of up to ₹ 4,000. The carmaker is also providing an additional benefit of up to ₹ 6,550.

