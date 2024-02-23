Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Vs Standard Z8: What’s The Difference?

Mahindra has introduced a new iteration of its Scorpio-N SUV, christened the 'Z8 Select' or Z8 S. Positioned above the Z6 variant, its prices start at Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant, making it Rs 1.11 to Rs 1.65 lakh more affordable than the Z8. However, bear in mind that the price difference translates to losing certain features present in the standard Z8 variant.

The new Z8 Select is available in both petrol and diesel guises.

In terms of safety, the Z8 S lacks the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) but gets six airbags just like the Z8. Additionally, it drops dual-zone climate control and push-button start functionality, with the latter reverting to conventional ignition. Furthermore, while the driver benefits from the anti-pinch function for the power windows, the front passenger side misses out on it.

The new Z8 Select iteration misses out on the push-button start functionality.

On the outside, the Z8 S also does away with auto headlamps, auto wipers and power folding wing mirrors. However, it gains a new 'Midnight Black' hue, exclusive to this variant, and gets body-coloured door handles rather than chrome finished ones as seen on the standard Z8. Nevertheless, it inherits several features from the higher Z8 variant, including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7.0-inch colour TFT with Adrenox Connect, integrated Alexa, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay support, a sunroof, ESC and more.

The Z8 Select MT Petrol variant undercuts the standard Z8 MT Petrol trim by Rs 1.64 lakh.

Unlike the standard Z8, which offers both two-wheel and four-wheel drive options, the Z8 Select iteration is solely available in a two-wheel drive configuration. The SUV is available with both, a petrol and diesel engine. The petrol engine generates 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while the diesel variant churns out 172 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Both engine options come with a choice of a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select presents a more affordable alternative to the standard Z8, albeit with a reduction in certain features. However, it retains crucial elements and now has a new Midnight Black exterior colour scheme.