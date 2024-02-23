Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Vs Standard Z8: What’s The Difference?
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on February 23, 2024
Highlights
- The new Z8 Select is available in both petrol and diesel guises
- Misses out on push-button start functionality
- It undercuts the standard Z8 MT Petrol trim by Rs 1.64 lakh
Mahindra has introduced a new iteration of its Scorpio-N SUV, christened the 'Z8 Select' or Z8 S. Positioned above the Z6 variant, its prices start at Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant, making it Rs 1.11 to Rs 1.65 lakh more affordable than the Z8. However, bear in mind that the price difference translates to losing certain features present in the standard Z8 variant.
Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Launched; Priced From Rs 16.99 Lakh To Rs 18.99 Lakh
The new Z8 Select is available in both petrol and diesel guises.
In terms of safety, the Z8 S lacks the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) but gets six airbags just like the Z8. Additionally, it drops dual-zone climate control and push-button start functionality, with the latter reverting to conventional ignition. Furthermore, while the driver benefits from the anti-pinch function for the power windows, the front passenger side misses out on it.
The new Z8 Select iteration misses out on the push-button start functionality.
On the outside, the Z8 S also does away with auto headlamps, auto wipers and power folding wing mirrors. However, it gains a new 'Midnight Black' hue, exclusive to this variant, and gets body-coloured door handles rather than chrome finished ones as seen on the standard Z8. Nevertheless, it inherits several features from the higher Z8 variant, including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7.0-inch colour TFT with Adrenox Connect, integrated Alexa, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay support, a sunroof, ESC and more.
Also Read: Chasing Snowfall With The Mahindra Scorpio-N: Race Against Time
The Z8 Select MT Petrol variant undercuts the standard Z8 MT Petrol trim by Rs 1.64 lakh.
Unlike the standard Z8, which offers both two-wheel and four-wheel drive options, the Z8 Select iteration is solely available in a two-wheel drive configuration. The SUV is available with both, a petrol and diesel engine. The petrol engine generates 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while the diesel variant churns out 172 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Both engine options come with a choice of a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.
The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select presents a more affordable alternative to the standard Z8, albeit with a reduction in certain features. However, it retains crucial elements and now has a new Midnight Black exterior colour scheme.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19246 second ago
The go-faster Creta will pack mechanical updates to make it a better handler
-2398 second ago
Hero has launched its newest and latest flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440. Marketed as a roadster carrying an attractive sticker price, let’s find out how it stacks up against the competition on paper
12 hours ago
The new plant will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and will entail an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore
15 hours ago
The new-gen MPV has achieved this sales milestone well within two years of its launch.
15 hours ago
The new variant misses out on a few features offered in the Z8 and is only available in two-wheel drive form.
15 hours ago
Fastags issued by the Paytm Payments Bank cannot be recharged from March 15, 2024.
17 hours ago
The recall applies to 269 units of the model produced between February 12, 2021, and February 1, 2023.
17 hours ago
Production of the Yamaha R1 and R1M are expected to be stopped as reported in the UK media.
19 hours ago
Ohh, it was a race against time indeed! With the winter waning in Northern India. But the good news is we did see what we aimed for! Tonnes of snowfall.
19 hours ago
The Honda NX400 gets a host of new features for the 2024 model year
15 hours ago
The new variant misses out on a few features offered in the Z8 and is only available in two-wheel drive form.
17 hours ago
The recall applies to 269 units of the model produced between February 12, 2021, and February 1, 2023.
19 hours ago
Ohh, it was a race against time indeed! With the winter waning in Northern India. But the good news is we did see what we aimed for! Tonnes of snowfall.
1 day ago
Mahindra showcased the Scorpio N-based Global Pik-Up concept in South Africa last year.
6 days ago
Over the course of the supply agreement, Mahindra will source over 50 GWh worth of cells from Volkswagen for its born-electric SUV range.