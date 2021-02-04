New Cars and Bikes in India
search

1577 Units Of The Mahindra Thar Recalled In India

language dropdown

The diesel variants of the Thar manufactured between September 7 and December 25, 2020 have been affected.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
1577 Units Of The Mahindra Thar Recalled In India expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Mahindra Thar SUVs produced between Sept 7 & Dec 25 have been recalled
  • Camshafts in some engines of the diesel Thar might be affected
  • The inspection and subsequent rectification will be done free of cost

Mahindra and Mahindra today announced that it will be recall, 1577 units of the diesel variant of the Thar. The company has recalled these vehicles proactively and will inspect and replace the camshaft on the affected vehicles. The diesel variants of the Mahindra Thar manufactured between September 7 and December 25, 2020 have been affected. The company says that a machine setting error at the supplier's plant, on specific dates, may have affected camshafts in some engines of the diesel Thar.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Receives 6,500 Bookings In December 2020

gsfprno8

The Mahindra Thar recently received a 4 star Safety rating from Global NCAP 

Also Read: Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

The company launched the Thar SUV in October 2020 and since then has been a big success for the company. Mahindra had already said that it had received 6500 bookings for the Thar in December 2020 itself and the numbers are growing by the day. The mechanical options on the SUV include a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor, and both come with the option for a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Anand Mahindra To Gift Mahindra Thar SUVs To 6 Team India Cricketers For Historic Series Win Against Australia

kjmprg0g

The company has recalled these vehicles proactively and will inspect and replace the camshaft on the affected vehicles. 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Review

0 Comments

The affected vehicles will be inspected by the company and the subsequent rectification will be made to the SUV free of cost. Mahindra will contact the customers individually so that the cars can be brought to the service station to get fixed. The recall of the Thar SUV is in compliance with SIAM's voluntary code on vehicle recall.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on New Mahindra Thar 2020

New Mahindra Thar 2020

New Mahindra Thar 2020

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,3439% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
13 - 15.2 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Sound System
    Sound System
  • Dashboard
    Dashboard
  • Infotainment System
    Infotainment System
  • Automatic Transmission
    Automatic Transmission
  • Manual Transmission
    Manual Transmission
  • Frontview
    Frontview
  • Sideview
    Sideview
  • Rearview
    Rearview
  • Front Grille
    Front Grille
  • Headlight
    Headlight
  • Tail Light
    Tail Light
  • Front Foglamp
    Front Foglamp
  • Alloy Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
  • Airbag
    Airbag
  • Strong Body
    Strong Body
  • Rear Parking Sensors
    Rear Parking Sensors
  • Stability Control
    Stability Control
  • Hill Assist Control
    Hill Assist Control
  • Spacious Cabin
    Spacious Cabin
  • Steering Mounted Audio
    Steering Mounted Audio
  • Adjustable Driver Seat
    Adjustable Driver Seat
Gib 300x600
x
Tata Motors Launches Founders Edition Of All Its Models; Will Be Sold To Group Employees Only
Tata Motors Launches Founders Edition Of All Its Models; Will Be Sold To Group Employees Only
Vehicle Scrappage Policy: What It Means For Existing Car Owners
Vehicle Scrappage Policy: What It Means For Existing Car Owners
Earth Energy EV Introduces 3 Electric Two-Wheelers In India, Prices Start At Rs. 92,000
Earth Energy EV Introduces 3 Electric Two-Wheelers In India, Prices Start At Rs. 92,000
2021 Citroen C5 AirCross vs Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass Facelift vs Kia Seltos: Specification Comparison
2021 Citroen C5 AirCross vs Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass Facelift vs Kia Seltos: Specification Comparison
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities