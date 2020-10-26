New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the second model to be launched under the Nexa brand, and the car has become the fastest model to cross the 8 lakh sales mileston in India, in 59 months.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in 2015, and the company sold 8 lakh units in 59 months expand View Photos
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in 2015, and the company sold 8 lakh units in 59 months

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki sold over 8 lakh Balenos in 59 months
  • The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in October 2015
  • The Baleno continues to be one of Maruti's best-selling cars

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has recently crossed the 8 lakh sales milestone in under 5 years. The premium hatchback, which went on sale in India back in October 2015, is claimed to be the fastest car to reach the 8 lakh sales milestone in India, which it did in a record time of 59 months. In addition to reviving the popular Baleno marque in India, the car was also the second model to be launched under the company's Nexa retail channel, and it continues to be Nexa's best-selling model till date, with an average of nearly 15,000 units a month. In fact, in September 2020, the company sold 19,433 units of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Exclusively manufactured in India, Baleno is also exported to other markets like - Australia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Middle-East and South-East Asia.

Also Read: Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone

h9lmines

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is claimed to be the fastest car to reach the 8 lakh sales milestone in India

Talking about the new sales milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, "India's most loved premium hatchback, Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a very special place in our portfolio. With its bold and premium design, cutting edge technology and feature-rich offering, Baleno has helped us cement our position in the premium hatchback segment. Baleno is also instrumental in giving recognition to our NEXA channel." He further added, "The timely innovations in Baleno are aligned to the changing aspirations of evolved India. This significant milestone of 8 Lakh delighted customers within a short span of 5 years is a testament of our customer-centric philosophy at the core of Baleno's conceptualization."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Issues Recall For WagonR And Baleno

Newsbeep
9m47sego

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a petrol-only car that comes with the option of a smart hybrid as well

Under the BS6 regime Maruti Suzuki has phased out diesel engines from its portfolio, thus, the Baleno is currently offered as a petrol-only car, along with a couple of smart hybrid variants. The petrol version comes with a 1.2-litre VVT engine that makes about 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The smart hybrid version, which gets the latest SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki) technology, is powered with a 1.2-litre Dual VVT engine, which makes around 89 bhp and the same 113 Nm of torque. This one comes mated to a 5-speed manual unit as standard.

Also Read: Made-In-India Suzuki Baleno Cross Launched In Colombia

7qu4slmc

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno's key rival the Hyundai i20 is all set to receive a generation upgrade in November 2020

0 Comments

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno mainly rivals the Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz in the premium hatchback space, however, Hyundai too will soon launch the new-gen i20, which is expected to be the most feature-rich offering in this segment. Having said that, the current-gen Hyundai i20 was still on sale until last month, with an average of close to 9,000 units a month, while the Tata Altroz, which was launched in January this year, has crossed 27,500 units sales mark in India, and that's an average of over 3000 units a month. Honda launched the facelifted Jazz in India only a couple of months ago, which has done a little over 1200 units so far. The segment also has the Toyota Glanza, which is essentially a rebadged Baleno, and that currently accounts for an average of about 2,000 units a month.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
Geely's New EV Plant Will Build Premium Polestar Cars: Report
Geely's New EV Plant Will Build Premium Polestar Cars: Report
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
BorgWarner Partners With Michigan Technological University For Connected Car Tech
BorgWarner Partners With Michigan Technological University For Connected Car Tech
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
Tata Motors Is Scouting For A New Partner For Car Business: Report
F1: Hamilton On Pole At Portimao Completing Mercedes 1-2 
F1: Hamilton On Pole At Portimao Completing Mercedes 1-2 
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Takes Maiden Pole For Teruel GP
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Takes Maiden Pole For Teruel GP
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Opens 50 Dealerships In A Single Day
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Opens 50 Dealerships In A Single Day
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857
2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 67,857
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh
EMI Starts
11,6999% / 5 yrs
Premium Hatchback
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
21.4 - 27.4 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS First Drive Review
05:10
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS First Drive Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Mar-17 10:27 PM IST
First Look: Maruti Suzuki Baleno
03:08
First Look: Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 16-Sep-15 11:35 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched, Bajaj's New Avengers, Mercedes-Benz GLE Review
21:11
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched, Bajaj's New Avengers, Mercedes-Benz GLE Review
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 29-Oct-15 08:30 PM IST
Alloy
Alloy
Fog Light
Fog Light
Grill
Grill
Head Light
Head Light
Orvm
Orvm
Tail Light
Tail Light
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rear View
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Style
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Style
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Side View
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Side View
Auto Ac
Auto Ac
Boot Space
Boot Space
Leather Upholestry
Leather Upholestry
Push
Push
Rear Ac
Rear Ac
Rear Sunshade
Rear Sunshade
Space
Space
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities