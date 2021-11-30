Maruti Suzuki Eeco Non-Cargo Variants Get Dual Airbag As Standard; Prices Hiked By Rs. 8000

Maruti Suzuki India has added a passenger-side airbag as a standard fitment in all the non-cargo variants of the Eeco van. Now both the driver and the front passenger-side airbags will be offered as part of standard features. With the introduction of the new safety feature, the company has also increased the price of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco by Rs. 8,000. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco range is priced in India between Rs. 4.30 lakh and Rs. 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Earlier, in April 2021, Maruti Suzuki had introduced a reverse parking assistance system (RPAS) on the cargo variants of the Maruti Eeco. Back then, too the company has revised the prices of the cargo variants.

Other standard safety features on offer include - ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder

The non-cargo variants of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco van are offered in both 5- and 7-seater options and while the base variant comes without an air-conditioning unit, the higher variant gets AC as part of standard fitment. Other standard safety features on offer include - ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, headlamp levelling function, seat belts for all passengers, high mounted stop lamp, child lock for sliding door and windows.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is powered by the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that powers a range of Maruti's BS6 models. It puts out 73 bhp and 101 Nm of peak torque and there is also a CNG variant in the Eeco line-up that delivers a high fuel economy of 21.8 kmpl. The BS6 compliant version of the Eeco was introduced in the Indian market last year in January followed by the BS6 S-CNG model, which went on sale in March.