Maruti Suzuki Eeco Recalled For An Update In The Headlight Assembly

Maruti Suzuki will inspect 40,453 units of Eeco for a possible issue of standard symbol missing on the headlight assembly.

Shubham Parashar
Maruti Suzuki has recalled 40,453 units of the Eeco van. expand View Photos
Maruti Suzuki has recalled 40,453 units of the Eeco van.

  • Maruti Suzuki has recalled 40,453 units of the Eeco van.
  • Maruti will check for a standard symbol missing on the headlight assembly
  • Any repair work will be performed free of cost.

Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall for Eeco vans which were manufactured between November 4, 2019 and February 25, 2020 along with few Eeco vehicles in which headlights were replaced during this time. The Company will inspect 40,453 units of the Eeco for a possible issue of standard symbol missing on the headlight assembly. While majority of the Eeco vans that have been recalled are BS4 units, the issue isn't related to any technical update or alteration in the drivetrain of emission system. The company has also confirmed that any action will be performed and updated free of cost.

ppod60kg

Maruti Suzuki dealers will contact Eeco owners if their vehicles fall under the recall.

Owners of the suspected vehicles, under this recall campaign, will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealers in due course of time in their location. They can also visit the 'Imp Customer Info' section on Maruti's official website and fill in their vehicles chassis number (MA3 followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle falls under the issued recall. If it does, they need follow the instructions given on the website and contact the nearest authorised dealer. To check the details, the chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.

Any action will be performed free of cost.

0 Comments

Earlier in September, Maruti Suzuki clocked 7 lakh units sales milestone in the last 10 years. The Eeco was launched in 2010 and Maruti Suzuki sold over 1 lakh units of it in just two years. The sales continued with an upward trend steadily and in 2014 Maruti again sold 1 lakh units of the Eeco as its demand kept growing in the cargo market. Catering to this demand, the company launched a new Cargo variant of the Eeco in 2015 and then went on to sell over 1 lakh units of the Eeco consecutively in the next three years, selling a total of 5 lakh units by 2018.

