Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates 500th Nexa Showroom; Plots Nexa Studio Outlets For Smaller Towns

Nine years since the first premium retail outlet went live, Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa chain has spread to over 300 cities across India, and contributes nearly a third to the carmaker’s total sales.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki plans to open an additional 100 Nexa outlets in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by early 2025.
  • Carmaker to set up smaller ‘Nexa Studio’ touchpoints in smaller towns to enhance reach.
  • First-ever Nexa showroom was inaugurated in July 2015.

A little over nine years on since it went live with its dual-channel sales strategy, Maruti Suzuki has now opened its 500th Nexa showroom, with the landmark showroom being set up in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Nexa, which was set up to introduce more premium offerings from India’s largest carmaker, has since grown in stature, and is now present in 303 cities across the country. Models sold under the Nexa chain currently make up 30 per cent of Maruti Suzuki’s total monthly sales, and the company is witnessing an increase in the number of Nexa customers from smaller towns and cities. In a bid to further strengthen its hold over the market, Maruti is now introducing ‘Nexa Studio’ outlets in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S-Presso Get New Safety Feature; ESP Now Standard

 

With 37 per cent – or more than a third – of total Nexa sales coming from Tier 2 and 3 markets, Maruti wants to bring its premium retail experience closer to customers in these locations. Nexa Studios, which will be smaller in size compared to regular Nexa outlets, will serve exactly this purpose, said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, during a media interaction.

 

Nexa Studios will come up in areas where sales of Nexa models are limited to 25 to 30 vehicles a month, and these will be 3S facilities (sales, spares, service).

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

 

“This is a new concept that we are going to start and will help with the expansion of Nexa in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. We are going to add more than 100 of such outlets in the H2 of this financial year. So, if you factor in the number of working days in the H2 of this financial year, we are targeting to grow at a pace of one outlet per day in these towns”, Banerjee told carandbike.

 

“The closer we move to the customer, the more confident it makes them about the brand and results in incremental sales. So, the basic objective of expanding NEXA to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities is that we would like to move closer to the customer and give them a better Nexa experience, leading to increased sales”, Banerjee added.

 

At present, Maruti Suzuki retails the Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Jimny, Ciaz, XL6 and Invicto from its Nexa outlets. Next year, it is expected to begin sales of its maiden electric vehicle, based on the EVX concept, from Nexa outlets.

