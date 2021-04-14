Maruti Suzuki Sees Its Highest-Ever Factory-Fitted CNG Vehicle Sales In FY2021

Maruti Suzuki India today announced selling over 1.57 lakh CNG vehicles in the country during Financial Year 2020-21. Between April 2020 and March 2021, the company cumulatively sold 157,954 units of the S-CNG versions of the Alto, Celerio, Wagon-R, S-Presso, Eeco, Ertiga, Tour S and Super Carry in India. In fact, this is the highest number of factory-fitted CNG vehicles sold by the company so far. Compared to 106,444 S-CNG models sold in the 2019-20 fiscal year, Maruti Suzuki India saw a massive growth of 48 per cent. However, when compared to the last five years, sales of Maruti Suzuki's CNG vehicles saw a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 16.4 per cent.

Commenting on the company's recent sales feat, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said "We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility. Maruti Suzuki offers its customers the widest options of factory-fitted CNG-powered cars. At the same time, CNG is becoming one of the most preferred alternative fuels due to its economic cost of running (as compared with the high prices of petrol and diesel) and improved CNG filling infrastructure. With the Government's clear focus on expansion of CNG outlets in the country, we are confident of greater acceptance of factory-fitted CNG vehicles, even in challenging times."

Maruti Suzuki's S-CNG model range also includes the Super Carry light commercial vehicle

Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers the widest range of factory-fitted CNG models in India, including passenger cars like the Alto, Celerio, Wagon-R, S-Presso, Eeco, Ertiga, Tour S, and the Super Carry light commercial vehicle. The company's CNG technology, dubbed as S-CNG, comes with Dual Interdependent ECUs with Intelligent Injection System. The system is claimed to provide an optimum air-fuel ratio during combustion, thereby ensuring optimal and consistent performance along with high fuel efficiency. The vehicles are equipped with a micro-switch which assures that the vehicle goes off and does not start during the CNG fuel filling process.

