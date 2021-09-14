Maruti Suzuki Swift Reaches 2.5 Million Units Sales Milestone

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has achieved a new sales milestone in India, reaching the 2.5 million or 25 lakh units mark. The compact hatch from the Indo-Japanese carmaker has been one of the best-selling cars in the country ever since its launch in 2005, and a crowd favourite among Indian car buyers. Earlier in January 2021, the company reported that Swift sales have reached the 2.3 million or 23 lakh units milestone, which means in the last 8 months, Maruti Suzuki sold 200,000 units of the hatchback.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Swift Surpasses 23 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

The Maruti Suzuki Swift was first launched in 2005, and ever since, the car has been one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country

The Maruti Suzuki Swift was also the highest selling car in India in Financial Year 2020-21, accounting for a cumulative 172,671 units for the entire fiscal year. In comparison, its closes rival, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, accounted for 100,611 units during the same April 2020 to March 2021 period. At the same time, sales of the Volkswagen Polo during FY2021 stood at 16,164 units, whereas the Ford Figo accounted for a measly 1804 units for the entire fiscal year. Having said that, with Ford India's recent decision to end local vehicle manufacturing in the country, the Figo is no longer in production.

Talking about the new sales milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Every generation of Maruti Suzuki Swift has been India's favourite and has won hearts of over 2.5 million Swift lovers. The No. 1 selling car of FY20-21, the sporty Swift has created a glorious legacy with its scintillating looks and power-packed performance." He further added, " With more than 52% customers below the age of 35 years, Swift has been constantly refreshed to match the changing aspirations of its evolving young customers We wouldn't have achieved this remarkable milestone without the unceasing support from our customers."

Also Read: Made-In-India Suzuki Swift Scores Zero Stars In Latin NCAP Crash Test

The Swift achieved its first million units milestone in 2013, while the 2 million units milestone was achieved in 2018

The Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in India on May 25, 2005, and in the last 16 years, we have seen three generations of the compact hatchback in the country. The first-generation Swift took five years to achieve its first major milestone, which was 5 lakh units being sold by 2010. The second-gen Swift also arrived in 2010, and by 2013, the car crossed the 1 million or 10 lakh units sales milestone. The third-gen Swift was launched in 2018 and the very same year the car crossed the 2 million or 20 lakh sales units sales milestone. The remaining 5 lakh units were sold during the last three years.

Right now, the Swift is offered in 7 variants and is priced between Rs. 5.85 lakh and Rs. 8.53 lakh

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Swift comes as a petrol-only car and is powered by a 1.2-litre K Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. The 1197 cc four-cylinder motor is tuned to churn out close to 89 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox with an optional 5-speed AMT unit. Right now, the Swift is offered in 7 variants and is priced between Rs. 5.85 lakh and Rs. 8.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).