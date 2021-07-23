Maruti Suzuki Swift: Top 5 Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is undoubtedly one of the most popular hatchbacks in India. The car has been at the higher end of India's best-selling cars list for years now, and it continues to be the best-selling compact hatchback in India even today. Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki India launched a mid-life facelift for the Swift, with few visual updates and the addition of dual-tone colours, priced between Rs. 5.81 lakh to Rs. 8.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the car is still a petrol-only option powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT unit. Here are 5 cars that currently rival it.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 has been the closest rival to the Swift for years now, and that hasn't changed with the arrival of the new-gen models as well. On paper, the Grand i10 Nios is more well-equipped than the Swift, offering features like a wireless charger, or a diesel and CNG options for that matter. The car gets a pair of 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines mated to a 5-speed manual and optional AMT unit. The car comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine as well. The hatchback is priced between Rs. 5.54 lakh to Rs. 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ford Figo

The Ford Figo is also one of the nicer hatchbacks sold in India and is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Figo comes with a 1.2-litre petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter. The Figo is priced between Rs. 5.82 lakh to Rs. 8.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Volkswagen Polo

The Volkswagen Polo is one of the popular hatchbacks sold in India and is still one of the best options in the market if you are looking for great drivability and performance. The car comes with a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and optional 6-speed automatic torque converter unit. The Polo is priced at Rs. 6.15 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz is a closer rival to the Baleno, but given the pricing and the fact that this a much newer product, this rivals the Swift as well. While this too is offered in both petrol and diesel choices, the Altroz gets a turbo-petrol engine as well, namely a 1.2-litre motor that makes 108 bhp, same as the Polo. However, the Altroz only gets a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the Polo gets a manual and an automatic transmission as well. The Altroz is priced between Rs. 5.75 lakh and Rs. 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Renault Triber

Yes the Renault Triber is not a direct rival to the, however, it's certainly a model that is worth considering in this segment. The car is spacious, gets a decent number of features, and gets a 7-seater cabin as well. At the moment the subcompact MPV is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional AMT unit. So, it's more of a utilitarian family vehicle. The Triber is priced between Rs. 5.50 lakh to Rs. 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).