Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 AMG Launch: Live Updates

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the AMG GLE 53 in India and bokings for the car have already begun. We told you all about it, earlier this month, and now, we finlly gear up to know the price of the car. While we already had the AMG GLE 43 Coupe in India with the previous-gen models, this is the first time that the company is bringing in the AMG GLE 53 to our shores. In fact, this is the first AMG 53 model from the company in India. Bookings for the Coupe SUV will commence from September 8, 2020. Also, as the name suggests, the AMG coupe SUV will come with the company's tried and tested 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive (AWD) system, which the company claims offers maximum traction and dynamism.

Visually, the coupe SUV comes with the company's signature AMG-specific Panamericana grille with vertical chrome slats, which is flanked by a set of sweptback LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The front apron features sporty outer air inlets, each with two side louvres in silver chrome, and black flics. The coupe SUV gets body-coloured side skirts and the spoiler lip on the boot lid and runs on a set of 20-inch light-alloy wheels with AMG lettering which are fitted as standard. Mercedes also offers a choice of six other wheel options, ranging from 20 to 22 inches in size. At the rear, you get a striking diffuser and a trim strip in silver chrome, along with special AMG exhaust system with two round twin tailpipes.

