Mercedes Grants Romain Grosjean A Farewell Drive In A 2019 F1 Car

Romain Grosjean's F1 career came to an abrupt end because of his catastrophic crash at the end of the first Bahrain GP. Grosjean was anyways leaving F1 and the Haas team after two more races but his injuries from the crash didn't allow him to finish his F1 career properly and get a farewell. Haas which is a cash strapped team wasn't even in the position to do offer him a drive in one of its tests as they were bringing in rookie drivers and didn't have their old cars available, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had hinted at the possibility of offering Grosjean his dream.

Well, the dream for the Frenchman is coming true. He wouldn't be driving the latest W12 nor even the W11 from the previous season, but instead, Grosjean will be driving Lewis Hamilton's W10 which won the 2019 world title, which perhaps still is a pretty good upgrade over the lowly Haas Grosjean drove for the last couple of years.

What an opportunity!!! Thank you so much to Toto and the whole @MercedesAMGF1 to make it happen. A last ride in front of my home crowd at the @gpfrancef1 in a @f1 car, what could be better? #r8g #f1 #enjoytheride pic.twitter.com/bhlsgZLhfQ — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) May 5, 2021

"I'm so excited to jump back in an F1 car," said Grosjean, who has undergone a seat fit and simulator session at Mercedes' Brackley factory.

"It will be a special opportunity for me and to drive a World Championship-winning Mercedes will be a unique experience. I'm very grateful to Mercedes F1 and Toto for the opportunity. The first I heard about the chance to drive a Mercedes was in my hospital bed in Bahrain when Toto was speaking to the media and made the invitation. Reading that news cheered me up a lot, " Grosjean said.

"F1 didn't get the chance to race in France during 2020 because of Covid, so driving a Mercedes at the French Grand Prix in 2021 and then completing a test at the Circuit Paul Ricard, my home track, will be so special. I can't wait for the day to arrive," said the Frenchman revealed that he will be driving at his home racetrack on June 29.

Grosjean is now an IndyCar driver in North America but only on the street tacks and circuits, but not the ovals because of the risk he experienced at Bahrain. He desired one last chance in an F1 car something which Wolff said he may be able to provide.

"We are very happy to support Romain with this special opportunity. The idea first came when it looked like Romain would be ending his active career in Formula 1 and we didn't want his accident to be his last moment in an F1 car," said Toto Wolff

"He enjoyed a long and successful F1 career and we wanted to make sure his final memories would be at the wheel of a Championship-winning car. I'm excited to see what Romain's feedback on the W10 is. Romain's accident reminded us of the dangers these guys face each time they climb into the cockpit, but it's also a testament to the incredible steps this sport has taken to improve safety over the years. I know the F1 community will celebrate seeing Romain back on track," he added.

7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove the W10 in 2019 to win the world title was also very happy for Grosjean.

"When it happened, we were all praying for him and seeing him walk away from it and recover so well was a massive relief," said the seven-time World Champion.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him again in France and welcoming him to the team for the weekend - although he had better look after my W10," the 36-year-old added.

