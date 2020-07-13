MG Hector Plus India Launch Live Updates; Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

The MG Hector Plus was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and was slated to be launched earlier but the Coronavirus pandemic threw the proverbial spanner in MG's works. In essence, the MG Hector Plus SUV is a six or a seven seater version of the standard Hector. But that is not all! The Hector Plus gets significant styling updates along with few new features too. MG Motor India has already begun taking bookings for the Hector Plus at its dealerships for a token amount of ₹ 50,000. In fact, the SUV has already started arriving at MG's dealerships. Here are all the live updates from the digital launch of the MG Hector Plus.

Watch The MG Hector Plus' First Look Here

While the overall design and silhouette of the Hector Plus remain unchanged compared to the 5-seater version, there are a few changes made to the styling. The front end sees newly designed LED daytime running lights along with a gloss black grille. The Hector Plus gets a pair of revised LED tail-lights and a new rear bumper as well with less cladding. The MG Hector Plus is 65 mm longer than the MG Hector as both bumpers in the Hector Plus have been redesigned and are bulkier compared to those seen on the Hector. The wheelbase stays the same at 2,750 mm.

The biggest highlight on the inside of course is the new six or seven seater layout along with third-row seating. The new seats are also draped in smoked sepia brown leather upholstery and similar finish on the door-pads and dash.

Both, the MG Hector Plus and the Hector will share engine options. First up is the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, BS6 turbo petrol engine that will be offered with a mild-hybrid setup in higher variants. The engine puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a six-speed transmission as standard while a six-speed dual clutch automatic transmission is optional on hybrid variants. Then, you have the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, BS6 diesel engine that belts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard.