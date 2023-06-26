MG Motor Unveils MG StudioZ In Chennai

MG Motor India has introduced an immersive augmented reality and virtual reality experience centre called MG StudioZ. This studio aims to bring the MG brand closer to customers by showcasing the interactive advantages of virtual and augmented reality. The studio offers a dynamic and digital environment catered towards tech-savvy urban buyers who share a passion for automobiles.

The StudioZ caters to the tech-savvy modern-day buyer.

StudioZ allows customers to experience these vehicles firsthand and provides them with a range of MG merchandise. It is designed to engage the younger generation and incorporates attractions tailored to Gen Z customers. By combining captivating experiences with technology, MG Motor aims to redefine automotive retail and set new industry standards, cementing its position as an automotive pioneer.

MG launched the Comet EV, India's smallest EV car on sale in India presently.

MG also recently launched its newest and smallest EV in India, the MG Comet EV. It is offered in three variants - Peace, Play and Plush. Comet EV prices range from Rs 7.98 lakhs to Rs 9.98 lakhs (ex-showroom, India). Powering the Comet is a 17.3kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 230 kilometres. This battery pack produces 41 BHP and 110 Nm of torque, and MG states that using a 3.3kW charger, the Comet charges from 0 to 100 per cent in 7 hours. The EV can charge from 0 to 80 per cent using the same charger in 5.5 hours.