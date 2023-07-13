Morris Garages Unveils The Cyberster’s Interior On Social Media

Morris Garages, the SAIC-owned marque, has finally unveiled the interior of its anticipated electric roadster, the 2024 MG Cyberster. It gets a curved unit that integrates the central infotainment display and digital instrument cluster. Apart from this, the central console also features some conventional buttons along with the controls for the gear selector.

The interior gets a flat-bottomed steering wheel with aluminum spokes and paddle shifters



One significant change from the concept is the replacement of the yoke-like steering wheel with a flat-bottomed wheel featuring aluminum spokes and paddle shifters. The cabin also offers features such as cup holders, controls for the butterfly doors and folding roof, as well as the ability to adjust the height of the headlights and open the hood.

MG intends to offer two battery pack options (64 kWh and 77 kWh) on the car



MG is set to reveal the technical specifications of the Cyberster later this week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. However, according to a document published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the two-seater EV measures 4535 mm in length, 1913 mm in width, 1329 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2690 mm. The MIIT document lists two power outputs: 150 kW and 250 kW. The base model is expected to feature a single-motor setup generating 201 hp, while the higher-output version will likely offer all-wheel drive with 335 hp from a pair of motors. However, there are reports suggesting that the flagship model could even reach 544 hp. MG intends to offer two battery pack options (64 kWh and 77 kWh) and limit the top speed to 124 mph (200 km/h). As for weight, the MIIT specifications indicate a figure of 1,985 kilograms (4,376 pounds).

