MotoGP 2024 Calendar Revised as Argentina Grand Prix Cancelled
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 1, 2024
- The 2024 MotoGP calendar undergoes changes as Argentina Grand Prix gets officially cancelled
- Originally planned for April 5-7, the Termas de Rio Hondo race's cancellation creates a two-weekend gap
- The revised 21-round 2024 calendar includes the inaugural Kazakhstan GP
The 2024 MotoGP calendar is undergoing adjustments as the Argentina Grand Prix is officially cancelled due to government spending cuts, impacting the race's subsidisation. Initially set to be the longest in history at 22 rounds, the calendar reshuffle follows concerns about the race at Termas de Rio Hondo amid Argentina's new president's budgetary decisions.
Also read: 2024 Argentina MotoGP Round Could Be Dropped
Argentina's place in the 2024 MotoGP lineup, initially scheduled for April 5-7, has been officially called off, creating a two-weekend gap between the preceding round at Portimao and the subsequent Circuit of the Americas event. The cancellation, attributed to the race promoter's inability to ensure MotoGP standards under current circumstances, has led to the removal of Argentina from this year's calendar.
Termas de Rio Hondo, a fixture since its return to the MotoGP calendar in 2014, faced challenges in recent years, including a pit complex fire in 2021 and freight delays in 2022. Despite this setback, MotoGP expresses hope for a return to the Argentine track in 2025, the final year of its existing contract.
Also read: Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season
The revised 2024 calendar, now with 21 rounds, includes the inaugural Kazakhstan GP scheduled for June at the Sokol circuit. While no immediate replacement for the Argentina slot is announced, MotoGP retains a reserve venue in Hungary – the Balaton Park track, opened in 2023 – in case it's needed to meet homologation requirements.
Also read: MotoGP: Trackhouse Racing Unveils Striking American Livery for Debut Season
The loss of the Termas round affects the MotoGP series, especially Aprilia, which has excelled on the venue's low-grip surface, and Ducati's Marc Marquez, a three-time winner at the Argentine Grand Prix. The ongoing adjustments emphasise the challenges and uncertainties in maintaining a comprehensive and uninterrupted racing calendar.
