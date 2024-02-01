Login

MotoGP 2024 Calendar Revised as Argentina Grand Prix Cancelled

MotoGP expresses hope for a return to Argentina in 2025, citing current circumstances affecting the race's viability in 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The 2024 MotoGP calendar undergoes changes as Argentina Grand Prix gets officially cancelled
  • Originally planned for April 5-7, the Termas de Rio Hondo race's cancellation creates a two-weekend gap
  • The revised 21-round 2024 calendar includes the inaugural Kazakhstan GP

The 2024 MotoGP calendar is undergoing adjustments as the Argentina Grand Prix is officially cancelled due to government spending cuts, impacting the race's subsidisation. Initially set to be the longest in history at 22 rounds, the calendar reshuffle follows concerns about the race at Termas de Rio Hondo amid Argentina's new president's budgetary decisions.


 Also read: 2024 Argentina MotoGP Round Could Be Dropped
 

Argentina's place in the 2024 MotoGP lineup, initially scheduled for April 5-7, has been officially called off, creating a two-weekend gap between the preceding round at Portimao and the subsequent Circuit of the Americas event. The cancellation, attributed to the race promoter's inability to ensure MotoGP standards under current circumstances, has led to the removal of Argentina from this year's calendar.
 

undefined

 

Termas de Rio Hondo, a fixture since its return to the MotoGP calendar in 2014, faced challenges in recent years, including a pit complex fire in 2021 and freight delays in 2022. Despite this setback, MotoGP expresses hope for a return to the Argentine track in 2025, the final year of its existing contract.


 Also read: Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season
 

The revised 2024 calendar, now with 21 rounds, includes the inaugural Kazakhstan GP scheduled for June at the Sokol circuit. While no immediate replacement for the Argentina slot is announced, MotoGP retains a reserve venue in Hungary – the Balaton Park track, opened in 2023 – in case it's needed to meet homologation requirements.
 

undefined

Also read: MotoGP: Trackhouse Racing Unveils Striking American Livery for Debut Season
 

The loss of the Termas round affects the MotoGP series, especially Aprilia, which has excelled on the venue's low-grip surface, and Ducati's Marc Marquez, a three-time winner at the Argentine Grand Prix. The ongoing adjustments emphasise the challenges and uncertainties in maintaining a comprehensive and uninterrupted racing calendar.

# MotoGP# MotoGP 2024 Season# MotoGP Argentina
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Volkswagen Vento, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.0
2013 Volkswagen Vento
  • 42,895 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.56 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.56 Lakh Units
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-6219 second ago

Although there is significant growth when compared to January 2023, Bajaj Auto has witnessed a month-over-month decline in its sales of 23 per cent.

Auto Sales January 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Rise In Total Volume; Sells 199,364 Units
Auto Sales January 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Rise In Total Volume; Sells 199,364 Units
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-5964 second ago

Maruti's domestic sales in January 2024 stood at 175,443 units, a rise of 13 per cent. Total exports at the same time saw a growth of nearly 38 per cent at 23,921 units,

Gurugram To Sambhar Lake In Rajasthan With The MG ZS EV
Gurugram To Sambhar Lake In Rajasthan With The MG ZS EV
c&b icon By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-2819 second ago

We head to the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan from Gurugram in the MG ZS EV, to see what it’s like to head out on a long-ish road trip with an electric car.

Production Ready Tata Curvv Debuts At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Production Ready Tata Curvv Debuts At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-68 second ago

Both the EV and the ICE versions of the Tata Curvv are expected to go on sale this year

Tata Nexon iCNG Makes India Debut
Tata Nexon iCNG Makes India Debut
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

13 minutes ago

The Nexon iCNG will be the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit

Auto Sales January 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 24,609 Units Sold
Auto Sales January 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 24,609 Units Sold
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

47 minutes ago

The brand has witnessed 92 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to the corresponding period last year.

Key Rule Changes for the 2024 F1 Season
Key Rule Changes for the 2024 F1 Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

53 minutes ago

Formula 1 tightens appeal rules, requiring teams to lodge disputes within four days and pay a deposit, aiming for faster resolution.

Auto Sales January 2024: Tata Motors Sees 12% Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales At 54,033 Units
Auto Sales January 2024: Tata Motors Sees 12% Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales At 54,033 Units
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

In January 2024, Tata Motors sold 53,633 units in the domestic market, while 400 vehicles were exported to other markets.

Formula 1 Rejects Andretti's 2025 Entry Bid Despite FIA Approval
Formula 1 Rejects Andretti's 2025 Entry Bid Despite FIA Approval
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Andretti disagrees with F1's decision, vowing to continue work on a competitive F1 team.

Ola Electric Retails Over 31,000 e-Scooters In January 2024; Reports 70 Per Cent Annual Growth
Ola Electric Retails Over 31,000 e-Scooters In January 2024; Reports 70 Per Cent Annual Growth
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Ola Electric retailed over 31,000 units in January 2024, growing on a month-on-month basis as well, when compared to 30,000 units registered in December 2023.

Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season
Tech3 GasGas MotoGP Team Reveals Striking Red Livery For 2024 Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The team's livery features a slight departure from the 2023 scheme, with more prominent Red Bull branding.

MotoGP: Trackhouse Racing Unveils Striking American Livery for Debut Season
MotoGP: Trackhouse Racing Unveils Striking American Livery for Debut Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The team's MotoGP entry marks the series' North American expansion, with a home debut scheduled for the Americas GP in Austin.

2024 Argentina MotoGP Round Could Be Dropped
2024 Argentina MotoGP Round Could Be Dropped
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The 2024 Argentina Grand Prix could be cancelled in the wake of the Argentinian government putting a cap on expenditures

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP Team Reveals New Fluorescent Livery For 2024 Season
Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP Team Reveals New Fluorescent Livery For 2024 Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Indonesia's Pertamina becomes the VR46 team's title sponsor for the 2024 season

Castrol And LCR Honda Partner To Find India’s Next Top Motorcycle Racer
Castrol And LCR Honda Partner To Find India’s Next Top Motorcycle Racer
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Castrol and LCR Honda have partnered for a new talent hunt called ‘India’s Ultimate Motostar’, which will see the duo select and train promising new racers

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MotoGP 2024 Calendar Revised as Argentina Grand Prix Cancelled
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved