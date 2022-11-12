  • Home
  • News
  • Musk Tells Twitter Staff: Bankruptcy Isn’t Out Of The Question - Report

Musk Tells Twitter Staff: Bankruptcy Isn’t Out Of The Question - Report

Musk told employees that he is not sure how much run rate the company has and that bankruptcy is not out of the question.
authorBy Reuters
12-Nov-22 10:43 AM IST
Musk Tells Twitter Staff: Bankruptcy Isn’t Out Of The Question - Report banner

Twitter owner Elon Musk told employees on Thursday that he is not sure how much run rate the company has and that bankruptcy is not out of the question, the Managing Editor of tech newsletter Platformer tweeted.

Musk is participating in an all-hands meeting with Twitter employees, a source told Reuters.

Twitter did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment from Reuters. 
 

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Elon Musk Will Sell $3.9 Billion Worth Of Tesla Stock For Twitter
Elon Musk Will Sell $3.9 Billion Worth Of Tesla Stock For Twitter
2 days ago
Musk Looks To Delay Twitter Trial Following Whistleblower Claims
Musk Looks To Delay Twitter Trial Following Whistleblower Claims
11 days ago
Twitter Lawsuit Halted So Elon Musk Can Close Deal
Twitter Lawsuit Halted So Elon Musk Can Close Deal
11 days ago
Twitter & Elon Musk Could Reach Out Of Court Deal Soon
Twitter & Elon Musk Could Reach Out Of Court Deal Soon
11 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which bike brings out the spirit of cruising in you?

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20