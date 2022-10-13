New BMW M2 Debuts With Loads Of Updates And Power

After months of leaks and teasing, the second generation of the BMW M2 is here, with the car significantly more potent than the previous generation, having larger dimensions, and more weight. Under the hood, we find the 3.0-litre S58 twin-turbo engine that produces 460 bhp @6,250 rpm with 550 Nm of torque between 2,650 and 5,870 rpm. The machine has a rev limit of 7,200 rpm and is combined with either an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic or 6-speed manual transmission, with the drive being sent to the rear axle.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Unveils The 2023 BMW M 1000 RR

The new BMW M2 does 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds with the automatic transmission and 4.3 seconds with the manual, while 0-200 kmph comes in 13.5 seconds with the automatic and in 14.3 seconds with the manual transmission. The top speed is limited to 250 kmph, but with the M Driver's package, it increases to 285 kmph.

The length of the new BMW M2 is 4,580 mm, the width is 1,887 mm, and the height is 1,403 mm, with the track reaching 2,747 mm. Its weight varies between 1,725 ​​and 1,800 kg depending on the transmission opted. The previous generation was 4,468 mm long, 1,854 mm wide, 1,41 mm high and had a wheelbase of 2,693 mm, weighing between 1,495 and 1,595 kg.

Also Read: BMW M 1000 R Revealed; Second ‘M-Spec’ Motorcycle After The M 1000 RR

The new BMW M2 is offered in five exterior colours- Alpine White, Sapphire Metallic, Brooklyn Gray Metallic, Toronto Red Metallic and Zandvoort Blue, and wears 19-inch front and 20-inch wheels, with 275/35 ZR19 and 285/30 ZR20 tires respectively, has in its basic equipment M active suspension and M active differential, with the M Sport seats having an illuminated logo on the headrests.

In the additional equipment list, we find the M Carbon seats, as part of the Carbon package which includes an additional M Carbon roof. It is equipped with iDrive 8, having a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, 14.9-inch touchscreen, head-up display, heated steering wheel and more.

The driver can, among other things, adjust the response of the brakes consisting of six-piston callipers at the front and single-piston rear with 380 mm discs and 370 mm respectively, while M Traction Control has 10 settings option, with the driver able to completely disable all assistance systems by selecting the Track program.

Also Read: BMW India Prepares For A Big Launch In 2023; Will Likely Be The New XM PHEV

The new BMW M2 will be built at BMW's plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, where the 2-Series Coupe is already built. Its sales will start in April 2023.