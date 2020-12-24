New Cars and Bikes in India
search

New Mahindra SUV Spotted Testing

The spy pictures of the new Mahindra Bolero have surprised us and we suspect if Mahindra is planning to rebadge the TUV300 as the new Bolero.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Published:
eye
0  Views
The test mule features Bolero lettering on its spare wheel cover. expand View Photos
The test mule features Bolero lettering on its spare wheel cover.

Highlights

  • The new Mahindra Bolero looks identical to the TUV300.
  • It gets a revised front end, new grille and headlight cluster.
  • It is expected to share its engine line-up with the XUV300.

Yes! These spy pictures of this upcoming Mahindra SUV have left us baffled as well. The test mule in the pictures appears to be the BS6 Mahindra TUV300, but few elements suggest that this is actually the upcoming Mahindra Bolero that looks near identical to the TUV300. In fact, the Bolero lettering at the tailgate mounted spare wheel cover is the only bit suggesting it's the new Bolero. And we suspect that Mahindra could be planning to rebadge the TUV300 as the Bolero.

Also Read: Mahindra-Owned SsangYong Motor Files For Receivership As It Misses Loan Repayment

sbbr17fo

The front end of the Mahindra Bolero has been revised.

In silhouette and overall appearance it undoubtedly is just like the TUV300 but there are elements on this test mule that suggest otherwise. For instance, the wheelbase seems to be just a bit longer and the front bumper has been revised as well. The seven-slat grille on this test mule also looks beefier and while the outline of the headlight assembly remain unchanged, the cluster has been revised and it gets new DRL eyebrows as well. However, in the previous spy pictures of this test mule we have seen bench seats in the third row and we doubt if Mahindra will continue with those.

Also Read: New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close

Newsbeep
j7hvml4g

It is expected to share its engine line-up with the Mahindra XUV300.

The company is aiming to score better crash test ratings for all its upcoming models which is not possible with bench seats. And Mahindra has also stopped accepting bookings for the base variants of the Thar that was equipped with Bench seats. Under the hood, the Mahindra Bolero is expected to get a new BS6 compliant engine which is likely to be the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that currently powers the XUV300. The new Bolero could also get the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder mStallion BS6 turbo petrol engine from the XUV300.

0 Comments

Image Source: 4x4 India

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
Volkswagen India To Increase Prices For Polo And Vento From January 2021
Volkswagen India To Increase Prices For Polo And Vento From January 2021
Nikola And Republic End Partnership For Electric Refuse Truck 
Nikola And Republic End Partnership For Electric Refuse Truck 
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
Kawasaki India Increases Prices Across Range By Up To Rs. 20,000 For 2021
Kawasaki India Increases Prices Across Range By Up To Rs. 20,000 For 2021
Hyundai IONIQ5 Electric Car Specifications Leaked 
Hyundai IONIQ5 Electric Car Specifications Leaked 
2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spied Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spied Ahead Of Launch
New Mahindra SUV Spotted Testing
New Mahindra SUV Spotted Testing
Nikola And Republic End Partnership For Electric Refuse Truck 
Nikola And Republic End Partnership For Electric Refuse Truck 
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
F1: Haas Reconfirms Nikita Mazepin For 2021 Season
F1: Haas Reconfirms Nikita Mazepin For 2021 Season
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Twenty Years Ago Nissan Squeezed Suppliers, Now It Needs Their Help
Twenty Years Ago Nissan Squeezed Suppliers, Now It Needs Their Help
Volkswagen India To Increase Prices For Polo And Vento From January 2021
Volkswagen India To Increase Prices For Polo And Vento From January 2021
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
Tata Motors Introduces New Ultra T.7 LCV Truck For Urban Transportation
Tata Motors Introduces New Ultra T.7 LCV Truck For Urban Transportation
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh
EMI Starts
16,1209% / 5 yrs
SUV
Diesel
Manual
16.5 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Mahindra Bolero BS6, BS6 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Prices, Auto Industry Losses
02:48
Mahindra Bolero BS6, BS6 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Prices, Auto Industry Losses
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Mar-20 09:52 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Sales, Mahindra Bolero BS6, Tata Motors Financial
03:43
Maruti Suzuki Sales, Mahindra Bolero BS6, Tata Motors Financial
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-Jul-19 08:21 PM IST
Mahindra Bolero Grill
Mahindra Bolero Grill
Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
Mahindra Bolero Seating
Mahindra Bolero Seating
Mahindra Bolero Airbag
Mahindra Bolero Airbag
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
Honda Confirms Stopping Production At Greater Noida Plant
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities