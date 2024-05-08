Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki New SwiftHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launch Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set to be launched in India tomorrow, May 9, 2024. Here's what we know so far about the latest iteration of one of India's most loved hatchbacks.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The latest iteration has been spotted undisguised a couple of times in the country.
  • The fourth-gen Swift was launched globally late last year.
  • Expect the prices of the updated model to start at Rs 6. Lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift, a name that needs no introduction, is all set to be launched in its fourth-generation avatar in India tomorrow, May 9, 2024. The hatchback has been spotted undisguised in the country ahead of the launch, and is notably similar to the new-gen Swift launched overseas late last year, armed with an all-new cabin and a new engine. 

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Expected Prices In India

 

New Suzuki Swift

 

The fourth-generation Swift maintains its distinctive identity while incorporating evolutionary design elements compared to its predecessor. Notable exterior changes include angular headlights, a revised grille, and updated tail lamps. The C-pillar rear door handles of the outgoing model have been replaced with conventionally-positioned handles. 

 

New Suzuki Swift 3

 

Inside, the new Swift gets a new dashboard, with the layout being reminiscent of recent Maruti Suzuki models. The Swift will be equipped with a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, vertical slats for the central air vents along with updated switchgear for the automatic climate control system, giving it a refreshed look. Additionally, the instrument cluster remains conventionally analogue. 

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift Spied Fully Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch

 

New Suzuki Swift 1

 

Coming to the powertrain, the new Swift is set to be powered by Suzuki’s new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series naturally aspirated petrol engine, anticipated to incorporate mild hybrid technology for improved fuel efficiency. Both manual and automated manual transmission options are expected to be available. 

 

We expect the prices of the fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift to start at Rs 6 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Mid-spec VXi and ZXi variants are anticipated to be in the range of Rs 7.5 lakh to 8.5 lakh, while the top-spec ZXi+ models are anticipated to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 9.8 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). 

# New Maruti Suzuki Swift# Maruti Suzuki Swift Launch# 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift# Swift hatchback# Maruti Suzuki# fourth-gen Swift# upcoming cars# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Research More on Maruti Suzuki New Swift

Maruti Suzuki New Swift

Maruti Suzuki New Swift

Expected Price : ₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : May 9, 2024

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

KTM is all set to re-enter the road-going sportbike segment, with the 990 RC R motorcycle. The motorcycle has been in development for a long time and now and will be launched globally in 2025.
KTM 990 RC R Sportbike Prototype Revealed; Launch In 2025
Bentley’s third-ever coach-built model is one of the last to use the brand’s iconic W12 engine.
Bentley Batur Convertible By Mulliner Revealed; Limited To 16 Units
Six years on from the launch of the original, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II has made its world premiere; Black Badge version available with 23-inch wheels for the first time.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Facelift Unveiled; Gets Illuminated Grille, Updated Interior
The milestone arrives around 34 years after the inception of the plant
Tata Motors Achieves 9 Lakh Units Production Milestone At Lucknow Commercial Vehicle Plant
While sitting on the same platform as the third-gen hatchback, the new Swift will bring a raft of changes including an all-new powerplant.
New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Expected Prices In India
The Honda Elevate, City and Amaze are now available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.15 lakh, depending on the model and variant.
Honda City, Elevate, Amaze Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.15 Lakh
Teaser images suggest that the design of the production EV3 will stay close to the concept unveiled in October 2023.
Production-Spec Kia EV3 Previewed Ahead Of Global Debut On May 23
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has re-written the rule book when it comes to pricing 400 cc motorcycles. But along with its aggressive price, how does it stack up against its chief rivals on paper. Here’s how it pans out.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
The new technical regulations mark the end of litre-class motorcycles in MotoGP, with the premier class moving to smaller 850-cc engines.
MotoGP Reveals New Regulations For 2027: Engines To Be Downsized To 850 cc
Makes 450 bhp and 600 Nm from its 3.0-litre mild-hybrid straight-six
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Now Gets A Faster 53 AMG Version
While sitting on the same platform as the third-gen hatchback, the new Swift will bring a raft of changes including an all-new powerplant.
New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Expected Prices In India
Fourth-gen Swift features an evolutionary design and will pack in more features.
New Maruti Suzuki Swift Spied Fully Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch
There are about five significant launches anticipated to occur in May 2024.
Upcoming Cars, SUVs To Be Launched In India In May 2024
The all-new Swift is set to be launched in India in the second week of May; to debut new Z-Series petrol engine.
New Maruti Suzuki Swift Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
The brand had temporarily stopped accepting orders for the CNG variant of the MPV back in September 2023.
Toyota Rumion CNG Bookings Reopen After 7-Month Pause
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launch Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved