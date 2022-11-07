New Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Likely To Get Three Variants

Royal Enfield has released a new pair of teasers of the new Super Meteor 650 cruiser motorcycle on social media ahead of its debut tomorrow. The first image provides a clearer look at the motorcycle from the rear with the second stating the words “Astral. Celestial. Interstellar” Along with the location of the manufacturer’s booth at EICMA 2022. The new space-inspired names could be the variants of the new cruiser motorcycle with each expected to offer different levels of equipment.

Also Read: New Royal Enfield 650 cc Motorcycles Ready For Launch

The latest teaser provides a clear look at the rear of the motorcycle though reveals little new. A single off-set instrument cluster sits ahead of the handlebar on the left with a tripper pod seemingly tucked away ahead of the handlebar on the right. The round rear lights and rearview mirrors are a design shared with other Royal Enfield models with the tail-lamp getting a light guide surround. The twin exhaust is also clearly visible.

The second teaser image only shows the fuel tank which displays a Royal Enfield logo in the shape of a meteor shooting through the sky.

Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Super Meteor 650 Spied Testing In New Video

The top model could come bundled with bits such the tripper navigation, LED lights and dual tone paint shades and more with lower variants likely missing out on some of the tech or chrome trimming.

While all details will be revealed tomorrow, the Meteor 650 is expected to share the same engine as the Continental GT and Interceptor 650 though it could be tuned differently to go along with the motorcycle’s cruising nature.