Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Interior Revealed In New Spy Photos

New spy photos of the upcoming, new-gen Mahindra Scorpio have surfaced online, and this time around, we get to see new photos of the SUV's cabin. The photos mainly give us a glimpse of the new Scorpio's dashboard and the touchscreen infotainment system. While some parts of the dashboard, like the head panel and the steering, are still partially camouflaged, we do get a good look at the central unit which features a large touchscreen unit, possibly an 8-inch unit. The SUV also gets a new, illuminated instrument cluster with an MID unit.

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio is seen with a new touchscreen infotainment system with a new dashboard design

The dashboard also features vertically positioned trapezoidal central air-con vents, and below the touchscreen unit, we see a bunch of buttons and dials for other in-car controls like - climate controls, and the audio system. We also get to see a couple of USB ports, and a 12V power socket, and a place to store a cell phone, however, it's unclear if a wireless charger will be part of the package or not. That said, the infotainment system is likely to get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Furthermore, the gear lever seen in the photos indicates that this test mule is an automatic variant.

The new Scorpio will also get a new instrument cluster with an MID unit and a new flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel

While we do not get to see the rest of the cabin in these photos, the new-gen Scorpio is expected to come with the standard three-row, front-facing seating layout with better fit and finish, and premium interior trim. The SUV also gets a multifunctional steering wheel similar to the one seen on the XUV700 test mules. As for the exterior, based on previous spy photos, the new-gen Scorpio appears to be nearing the production stage. The prototype models are seen with several production parts like the double-barrel headlamps, the 7-slot grille, muscular front bumper and new alloy wheels. The SUV will also come with a sunroof, roof rails, LED taillights and more.

The new Mahindra Scorpio is based on the same, new-gen ladder-on-frame chassis of the new Thar. Powertrain wise, the upcoming Scorpio is likely to get Mahindra's latest 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine that is tuned to produce 150 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The SUV is also likely to get the Thar's updated BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk diesel that develops 130 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Both engines will come with a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed torque convertor automatic unit. We expect a late 2021 or early 2022 launch.

Source: MotorOctane

