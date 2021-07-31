Off-Road Focused Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition Unveiled

Only few SUVs have the mettle to stand toe toe-to-toe with the Land Rover Defender when the going gets tough and the new Trophy Edition has taken than calibre a notch up. The new Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition is the latest of many editions we saw on the Defender globally, since the mighty SUV was introduced back in 2019. The Defender 110 P400 X-Dynamic is the entry point to the Trophy Edition and it looks even more imposing and aggressive than the standard SUV.

The body wears a wrap in a mix of black and yellow that takes inspiration from the Defender Works V8 Trophy and we also get to see the iconic old-school Land Rover logo on the doors. As for off-roading, the Trophy Edition gets a front skid plate, roof rack with deployable ladder, mud flaps, and an integrated air compressor as standard. It comes with a dedicated slot for a winch, while an actual winch is an extra option. Then, it comes standard with the Extended Black Exterior Pack that adds lots of dark trim to the body.

They also get the optional air suspension, cold climate pack, off-road pack, advanced off-road capability pack, rear view mirror camera system and tow hitch as standard.

On the inside, there are rubber mats in the rear cargo area. They also get the optional air suspension, cold climate pack, off-road pack, advanced off-road capability pack, rear view mirror camera system and tow hitch as standard. And the fun part is, owners will also have the chance to test its credentials at a day off-road Trophy Competition event at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. The wining team at the competition will get to compete at a similar event at the Eastnor Castle in the United Kingdom in early 2022. Engine options on the Defender Trophy Edition included the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder powertrains. Also, there are rumours of a Defender SVR which will debut with a BMW-sourced V8 motor. However, we don't know when any of these editions will make way to India.