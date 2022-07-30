  • Home
  • News
  • Oil Gains 1.5%, Posts Another Weekly Rise On Supply Concerns

Oil Gains 1.5%, Posts Another Weekly Rise On Supply Concerns

Oil prices rose nearly 1.5%, posting a second straight weekly increase as impending European Union sanctions on Russian oil raised the prospect of tighter supply and had traders shrugging off worries about global economic growth.
authorBy Reuters
2 mins read
30-Jul-22 10:32 PM IST
Oil Gains 1.5%, Posts Another Weekly Rise On Supply Concerns banner

Oil prices rose nearly 1.5% on Friday, posting a second straight weekly increase as impending European Union sanctions on Russian oil raised the prospect of tighter supply and had traders shrugging off worries about global economic growth.

Brent futures rose $1.49, or 1.3%, to settle at $112.39 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $1.51, or 1.4%, to end at $109.77 a barrel.

"In the near term, the fundamentals for oil are bullish and it is only fears of an economic slowdown in the future that is holding us back," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

For the week, WTI gained about 5%, while Brent nearly 4% after the EU set out an embargo on Russian oil as part of its toughest-yet package of sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

The EU is tweaking its sanctions plan, hoping to win over reluctant states and secure the needed unanimous backing from the 27 member countries, three EU sources told Reuters. The initial proposal called for an end to EU imports of Russian crude and oil products by the end of this year.

"The looming EU embargo on Russian oil has the makings of an acute supply squeeze. In any case, OPEC+ is in no mood to help out, even as rallying energy prices spur harmful levels of inflation," PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.

Ignoring calls from Western nations to hike output more, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allied producers (OPEC+), stuck with its plan to raise its June output target by 432,000 barrels per day.

However, analysts expect the group's actual production rise to be much smaller due to capacity constraints.

"There is zero chance of certain members filling that quota as production challenges impact Nigeria and other African members," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst Asia Pacific at OANDA.

On Thursday, a U.S. Senate panel advanced a bill that could expose OPEC+ to lawsuits for collusion on boosting oil prices.

On the supply side, U.S. oil rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose five to 557 this week, the highest since April 2020. 

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 3, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

Investors expect higher demand from the United States this autumn as Washington unveiled plans to buy 60 million barrels of crude to replenish emergency stockpiles. Yet signs of a weakening global economy fed demand concerns, limiting oil price gains.

On Thursday, the Bank of England warned Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10%. It raised interest rates a quarter of a percentage point to 1%, their highest since 2009.

Strict COVID-19 curbs in China are creating headwinds for the world's second-largest economy and leading oil importer.

Beijing authorities said all non-essential services would shut in its biggest district Chaoyang, home to embassies and large offices.

Related Articles
Oil Prices Slide $2/bbl; Settle At 9-Month Lows On Dollar Strength
Oil Prices Slide $2/bbl; Settle At 9-Month Lows On Dollar Strength
17 hours ago
India Raises Taxes On Aviation Fuel Exports, Domestic Crude Oil
India Raises Taxes On Aviation Fuel Exports, Domestic Crude Oil
18 hours ago
Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Crude, Fuel Stocks Drop, Dollar Weakens
Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Crude, Fuel Stocks Drop, Dollar Weakens
19 hours ago
Oil Gains Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting; Russian Oil Price Cap Looms
Oil Gains Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting; Russian Oil Price Cap Looms
2 seconds ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?