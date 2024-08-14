Ola Electric Motorcycles To Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Three years on from the debut of its first-ever scooter, Ola Electric will take the wraps off its e-motorcycles tomorrow, on August 15. Ola, which leads India's electric two-wheeler market by a distance, is expected to introduce at least two motorcycles, which will be positioned in the mass and premium segments. Here's all we know about Ola's electric motorcycles so far.

Also Read: Ola Electric Motorcycles Design Patents Revealed



Ola Electric Motorcycles: Design and Styling



Design patents of the motorcycle were leaked a few months back

Teasers released in the buildup to the launch on August 15 have provided confirmation that Ola’s production motorcycle is indeed the one that was seen in leaked design patent filings a few months ago. Based loosely on the roadster concept previewed by the company in 2023, the Ola Street Naked adopts a more realistic and conventional design.

The motorcycle is based loosely on the roadster concept previewed by the company in 2023

Its LED headlight – with a horizontal daytime running light on top – has a twin-pod element that Ola’s scooters are synonymous with, and the bike features tank extensions finished in silver. It has a hollowed-out subframe and a stepped, single-piece seat with contrast stitching. The Ola motorcycle will ride on five-spoke alloy wheels and is expected to have a large tail-light running the length of the bike's tail section. The bike is expected to feature full digital instrumentation.

Also Read: Ola Electric Motorcycle Teased; Launch On August 15

The motorcycle features an LED headlight – with a horizontal daytime running light on top

Ola Electric Motorcycles: Expected Powertrain and Chassis



The motorcycle will get a telescopic fork setup up front

Also seen in the teasers are the Ola motorcycle's front and rear disc brakes, as well as the telescopic fork, monoshock suspension combo it employs. The bike is expected to be built on a regular tubular frame, with the battery pack located where the engine would be on a combustion two-wheeler.

Also Read: New Ola Electric Bike To Be Launched Soon?



Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both ends

As for battery choices, we expect Ola to provide options in the range of 4 kWh to 7 kWh, to cater to buyers at different price points. The Ola motorcycles are also expected to use Ola's own 4680-format cells, developed and manufactured in India. The premium segment model is expected to employ the most powerful motor seen on any Ola Electric two-wheeler yet and is also expected to use a chain final drive.



Ola Electric Motorcycles: Expected Prices and Availability



As it has done in the past, Ola is likely to make a splash with the pricing of its maiden motorcycles. The mass-market offering could be priced in the region of Rs 1.20 lakh, while the more premium, performance-focused model is likely to be closer to Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, including subsidies). However, it's likely that Ola will only announce a date for the pre-order.



