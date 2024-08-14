Login
Ola Electric Motorcycles To Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Exactly three years on from the debut of its maiden two-wheeler, Ola Electric is now set to enter the nascent electric motorcycle market with the introduction of at least two models on August 15
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ola Electric expected to reveal close-to-production motorcycles on August 15.
  • Bikes have previously been seen in design patent filings.
  • Will be positioned in the mass and premium segments.

Three years on from the debut of its first-ever scooter, Ola Electric will take the wraps off its e-motorcycles tomorrow, on August 15. Ola, which leads India's electric two-wheeler market by a distance, is expected to introduce at least two motorcycles, which will be positioned in the mass and premium segments. Here's all we know about Ola's electric motorcycles so far.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Motorcycles Design Patents Revealed
 

Ola Electric Motorcycles: Design and Styling

 

Ola Bike Design 3 c9dff64f52
Design patents of the motorcycle were leaked a few months back

 

Teasers released in the buildup to the launch on August 15 have provided confirmation that Ola’s production motorcycle is indeed the one that was seen in leaked design patent filings a few months ago. Based loosely on the roadster concept previewed by the company in 2023, the Ola Street Naked adopts a more realistic and conventional design.

Whats App Image 2024 08 14 at 20 46 21 ac9e1fc1

The motorcycle is based loosely on the roadster concept previewed by the company in 2023

 

Its LED headlight – with a horizontal daytime running light on top – has a twin-pod element that Ola’s scooters are synonymous with, and the bike features tank extensions finished in silver. It has a hollowed-out subframe and a stepped, single-piece seat with contrast stitching. The Ola motorcycle will ride on five-spoke alloy wheels and is expected to have a large tail-light running the length of the bike's tail section. The bike is expected to feature full digital instrumentation.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Motorcycle Teased; Launch On August 15

Whats App Image 2024 08 14 at 20 46 22 81f121f8

The motorcycle features an LED headlight – with a horizontal daytime running light on top

 

Ola Electric Motorcycles: Expected Powertrain and Chassis

 

Whats App Image 2024 08 14 at 20 46 26 6736a42e
The motorcycle will get a telescopic fork setup up front 

 

Also seen in the teasers are the Ola motorcycle's front and rear disc brakes, as well as the telescopic fork, monoshock suspension combo it employs. The bike is expected to be built on a regular tubular frame, with the battery pack located where the engine would be on a combustion two-wheeler. 

 

Also Read: New Ola Electric Bike To Be Launched Soon?

Whats App Image 2024 08 14 at 20 46 25 6204c016
Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both ends

 

As for battery choices, we expect Ola to provide options in the range of 4 kWh to 7 kWh, to cater to buyers at different price points. The Ola motorcycles are also expected to use Ola's own 4680-format cells, developed and manufactured in India. The premium segment model is expected to employ the most powerful motor seen on any Ola Electric two-wheeler yet and is also expected to use a chain final drive.
 

Ola Electric Motorcycles: Expected Prices and Availability


As it has done in the past, Ola is likely to make a splash with the pricing of its maiden motorcycles. The mass-market offering could be priced in the region of Rs 1.20 lakh, while the more premium, performance-focused model is likely to be closer to Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, including subsidies). However, it's likely that Ola will only announce a date for the pre-order.


 

# Ola Electric# Ola Electric Bike# Electric Bikes# Electric Bike# Ola Electric New Bike Price# Ola Electric Motorcycle Launch# Ola Electric Motorcycle Price# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

