One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom 'Cinque Terre' Unveiled
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
27-Sep-23 05:25 PM IST
Highlights
- The name 'Cinque Terre' translates to 'five lands' in English
- The cabin features grape-branch embroidery on the rear doors
- A custom Starlight headliner showcases an embroidered map of Italy
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has unveiled a one-of-a-kind Phantom, inspired by the scenic Cinque Terre village in Italy's Liguria region. This Italian coastal setting, known as the 'Five Lands,' is famous for its beauty and wine production.
Inspired by Cinque Terre, this Phantom is a one-of-a-kind commission, destined for a collector's garage.
The exterior of this one-off vehicle boasts a deep Ligurian blue paint, enhanced by double coach lines in Navy Blue and Jasmine, featuring the winemaking fruit theme.
The winemaking theme continues with grape inlays on the tray tables, blending stainless steel and gold plating
On the inside, the cabin combines Grace White and Navy Blue leather with jasmine accents, featuring grape-branch embroidery on the rear doors. Each piece of this embroidery consists of 9,215 stitches, employing two distinct techniques. The winemaking theme continues with grape inlays on the tray tables, blending stainless steel and gold plating.
A custom Starlight headliner showcases an embroidered map of Italy with 14,338 individual stitches
A custom Starlight headliner styles the interior, showcasing an embroidered map of Italy with an astounding 14,338 individual stitches. Furthermore, five radiant stars are placed by hand along the coastline, representing the Cinque Terre villages. The design work for this headliner required over a month to complete, says the brand.
The name 'Cinque Terre' translates to 'five lands' in English, referring to the cliffside villages in Italy.
The name 'Cinque Terre' translates to 'five lands' in English, referring to the cliffside villages of Monterosso, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola, and Riomaggiore in Liguria, Italy. These towns are renowned for their fishing traditions and the terraced vineyards that adorn their hillsides. The cabin of this unique Phantom features artwork inspired by these five villages, with one piece adorning the dashboard and another found in the glovebox, featuring a silver-debossed image of the towns.
Despite the visual enhancements, there have been no alterations to the powertrain. This special edition Phantom continues to be equipped with a twin-turbo 6.75-litre V12 engine, delivering 563 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. It can achieve a top speed of 250 kmph and accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds. Moreover, the brand also mentioned that the 'Inspired by Cinque Terre' Phantom is a one-of-a-kind commission, destined for a collector's garage, and will not be replicated.
