Planning To Buy The BMW G 310 R? Here Are The Pros And Cons
- The BMW G 310 R is now priced from Rs. 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Vibrations have been lowered while the suspension set-up is more pliant
- The G 310 R continues to use a dated instrument console
BMW Motorrad India introduced the updated G 310 R in the country last year and the bike received its first comprehensive upgrade and also a price correction. Despite being a good product, the motorcycle did not see major volumes and that had a lot to do with its high pricing. However, when the time arrived for a facelift, BMW not only corrected the price but also added more features to the mix. The BMW G 310 R then is more value-friendly than ever for those looking to join the BMW Motorrad family. But before you book one, here's a look at the pros and cons of the bike.
Pros
- BMW Motorrad worked on minimising the vibrations from the G 310 R's engine and the updated model feels a lot more refined. BMW has used rubber mountings and minor changes that have resulted in very fewer vibrations that will make for a far better riding experience.
- The new BMW G 310 R also gets an updated ride-by-wire throttle as part of the update. While there aren't any riding modes, power delivery is said to be a lot smoother than before. RbW also brings the possibility of riding modes in the future.
- BMW also worked on improving the ride quality on the G 310 R and the manufacturer has ironed out those niggles with a slightly stiffer suspension set-up. The bike feels more composed than before.
- Another big update has been to the brakes with the lever offering better bite and the motorcycle feels more in control over the previous iteration.
- The big change has been the pricing on the new BMW G 310 R that now retails at Rs. 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is a good Rs. 40,000 cheaper than before and that's a big price drop with all that's new on offer.
Cons
- Potential buyers were expecting a new TFT instrument console on the updated BMW G 310 R in line with KTM offerings but you continue to get a rather dated LCD digital display on the bike.
- The Michelin Pilot Street tyres remain a tad underwhelming and limit the handling abilities of the motorcycle.
- Spare part costs remain a big challenge for most buyers that were previously substantially higher. BMW Motorrad India says that it has reworked the costing which should lower the cost of ownership for BMW G 310 R users.