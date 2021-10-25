  • Home
Planning To Buy The BMW G 310 R? Here Are The Pros And Cons

Before buying the updated BMW G 310 R, here's a look at the pros and cons of the motorcycle.
authorBy Carandbike Team
25-Oct-21 05:02 PM IST
Planning To Buy The BMW G 310 R? Here Are The Pros And Cons banner
Highlights
  • The BMW G 310 R is now priced from Rs. 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Vibrations have been lowered while the suspension set-up is more pliant
  • The G 310 R continues to use a dated instrument console

BMW Motorrad India introduced the updated G 310 R in the country last year and the bike received its first comprehensive upgrade and also a price correction. Despite being a good product, the motorcycle did not see major volumes and that had a lot to do with its high pricing. However, when the time arrived for a facelift, BMW not only corrected the price but also added more features to the mix. The BMW G 310 R then is more value-friendly than ever for those looking to join the BMW Motorrad family. But before you book one, here's a look at the pros and cons of the bike.

Also Read: Bookings For 2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Begin In India

umbfor84

The updated BMW G 310 R gets a new LED headlamp and brighter colour options, while the motor is now vibe-free

Pros

  1. BMW Motorrad worked on minimising the vibrations from the G 310 R's engine and the updated model feels a lot more refined. BMW has used rubber mountings and minor changes that have resulted in very fewer vibrations that will make for a far better riding experience.
  2. The new BMW G 310 R also gets an updated ride-by-wire throttle as part of the update. While there aren't any riding modes, power delivery is said to be a lot smoother than before. RbW also brings the possibility of riding modes in the future.
  3. BMW also worked on improving the ride quality on the G 310 R and the manufacturer has ironed out those niggles with a slightly stiffer suspension set-up. The bike feels more composed than before.
  4. Another big update has been to the brakes with the lever offering better bite and the motorcycle feels more in control over the previous iteration.
  5. The big change has been the pricing on the new BMW G 310 R that now retails at Rs. 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is a good Rs. 40,000 cheaper than before and that's a big price drop with all that's new on offer.
k1k1nrn8

The BMW G 310 R is priced more attractively but still feels dated in some aspects

Cons

  1. Potential buyers were expecting a new TFT instrument console on the updated BMW G 310 R in line with KTM offerings but you continue to get a rather dated LCD digital display on the bike.
  2. The Michelin Pilot Street tyres remain a tad underwhelming and limit the handling abilities of the motorcycle.
  3. Spare part costs remain a big challenge for most buyers that were previously substantially higher. BMW Motorrad India says that it has reworked the costing which should lower the cost of ownership for BMW G 310 R users.

