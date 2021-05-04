carandbike logo
search

Polaris Reports 31 Per Cent Increase In Q1 Sales Of Indian Motorcycle

Indian Motorcycle's parent company Polaris Industries has reported a strong start to 2021.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Slingshot sales increase 31 per cent expand View Photos
Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Slingshot sales increase 31 per cent

Highlights

  • Polaris' motorcycle sales, including Indian Motorcycle see 31% increase
  • Motorcycle sales accounted for $165.6 million in Q1 2021 revenues
  • Polaris estimates 40 per cent lower inventory in dealerships

Polaris Industries includes both Indian Motorcycle and the three-wheeled motorcycle, Slingshot, within its 'motorcycles' segment, and for the first three months of 2021 (January to March, 2021), the company reports a 31 per cent increase in motorcycle sales revenue. Motorcycle sales, including parts and accessories, accounted for $165.6 million in revenue, up from $126.6 million during the same quarter of 2020. The motorcycle segment had a gross profit of $8 million compared to a loss of $1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Also Read: Indian Motorcycle To Launch New Indian Chief Line-Up In India

g1u42um4

The 2021 Indian Chief line-up will be launched in India as well

In North America, Polaris reported an increase in Indian Motorcycle sales of 60 per cent in Q1 of 2021. And the good news is also that, the mid-to-heavyweight motorcycle segment where Indian Motorcycle has its bikes in, posted growth of only in the mid-30 per cent levels, compared to Indian Motorcycles' over 60 per cent growth in the home market and Canada. While the first quarter numbers are positive, there are some concerns going forward to keep the momentum going. Dealer inventory levels are below optimum levels, and the company estimates a 40 per cent reduction in inventory levels, compared to the first quarter of 2020, as supply chain constraints and logistical issues limit manufacturing.

Also Read: Indian Motorcycle Files Trademark For 'Scout Rogue' Name

eiiolleo

Indian Motorcycle operates in the mid-to-heavyweight motorcycle space. North America is the brand's strongest market

0 Comments

According to Polaris, the company is trying to off-set supply chain delays by adjusting manufacturing capacity and altering logistics to optimize the flow of parts. However, the company expects dealer inventory returning to targeted levels only by 2022. Full year 2021 sales are expected to be up 18 per cent to 21 per cent over the previous year

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Indian Bikes

  • Indian Scout Bobber Rear Profile
    Indian Scout Bobber Rear Profile
  • Indian Scout Bobber Rear Side Look
    Indian Scout Bobber Rear Side Look
  • Indian Scout Bobber Looks
    Indian Scout Bobber Looks
  • Indian Ftr 1200
    Indian Ftr 1200
  • Indian Ftr 1200 Back View
    Indian Ftr 1200 Back View
  • Indian Ftr 1200 Back Wheels
    Indian Ftr 1200 Back Wheels
  • Indian Roadmaster Elite Front Profile
    Indian Roadmaster Elite Front Profile
  • Indian Roadmaster Elite Meter Console
    Indian Roadmaster Elite Meter Console
  • Indian Roadmaster Elite Engine
    Indian Roadmaster Elite Engine
  • Indian Springfield 111 Cubic Inches Of Mile Hungry Power
    Indian Springfield 111 Cubic Inches Of Mile Hungry Power
  • Indian Springfield 3
    Indian Springfield 3
  • Indian Springfield Different Shades Of Springfield
    Indian Springfield Different Shades Of Springfield
x
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
Safest Cars To Buy In India Below Rs. 10 Lakh
Safest Cars To Buy In India Below Rs. 10 Lakh
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Production Begins At Bajaj's Chakan Plant In Pune
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Production Begins At Bajaj's Chakan Plant In Pune
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities