Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut On May 28

Porsche has announced the completion of development for the first road-going 911 hybrid model set to debut at the end of this month.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Porsche is all set to give the iconic 911 model a hybrid system.
  • The hybrid model is 8.7 seconds faster than the predecessor model.
  • Specific details about the hybrid system remain under wraps for now.

The long-awaited Porsche 911 Hybrid is set to make its debut on May 28, 2024, marking a new era in the evolution of the sports car’s 61-year history. Over the past years, prototypes of various 911 hybrid variants have been undergoing testing, with Porsche now announcing the completion of development. While specific details about the hybrid system have not been disclosed, Porsche emphasises that it has been engineered with a focus on performance.

 

Also Read: Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut In 2024

 

Porsche 911 hybrid 4

The hybrid model is claimed to be 8.7 seconds faster than the predecessor model.

 

Testing of the new hybrid model has included various evaluations, one of which was tuning on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. During performance testing, Porsche brand ambassador Jorg Bergmeister set a lap time of 7 minutes and 16.934 seconds, making it 8.7 seconds faster than the predecessor model. The test vehicle was equipped with standard road tyres and an aero kit featuring a fixed rear wing, which enhances stability at high speeds.

 

Also Read: 2024 Porsche Cayenne GTS Unveiled With More Power, Updated Suspension 

 

Porsche 911 hybrid 1

Porsche has tested the 911 hybrid for over five million kilometres. 

 

The upcoming Porsche 911 Hybrid is expected to have a newly developed petrol-hybrid powertrain. This system is likely to combine the 911's turbocharged six-cylinder engine with an electric motor, which will be positioned within the front axle to provide power to all four wheels. Additionally, Porsche is expected to integrate a 48-volt starter motor into the dual-clutch automatic transmission to offer an electric boost and power ancillary components. 

 

Also Read: Porsche Macan EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.65 Crore

 

Porsche 911 hybrid 2

More details on the hybrid powertrain to unfold in the coming days. 

 

As the unveiling date approaches, more details about the hybrid powertrain are expected to be revealed. 

