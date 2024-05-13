Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut On May 28

The long-awaited Porsche 911 Hybrid is set to make its debut on May 28, 2024, marking a new era in the evolution of the sports car’s 61-year history. Over the past years, prototypes of various 911 hybrid variants have been undergoing testing, with Porsche now announcing the completion of development. While specific details about the hybrid system have not been disclosed, Porsche emphasises that it has been engineered with a focus on performance.

The hybrid model is claimed to be 8.7 seconds faster than the predecessor model.

Testing of the new hybrid model has included various evaluations, one of which was tuning on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. During performance testing, Porsche brand ambassador Jorg Bergmeister set a lap time of 7 minutes and 16.934 seconds, making it 8.7 seconds faster than the predecessor model. The test vehicle was equipped with standard road tyres and an aero kit featuring a fixed rear wing, which enhances stability at high speeds.

Porsche has tested the 911 hybrid for over five million kilometres.

The upcoming Porsche 911 Hybrid is expected to have a newly developed petrol-hybrid powertrain. This system is likely to combine the 911's turbocharged six-cylinder engine with an electric motor, which will be positioned within the front axle to provide power to all four wheels. Additionally, Porsche is expected to integrate a 48-volt starter motor into the dual-clutch automatic transmission to offer an electric boost and power ancillary components.

More details on the hybrid powertrain to unfold in the coming days.

As the unveiling date approaches, more details about the hybrid powertrain are expected to be revealed.