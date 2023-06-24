Rakesh Sidana Resigns From His Post As National Sales Head At MG Motor India

Rakesh Sidana has resigned from his post as National Sales Head for MG Motor India, almost five years after his appointment in July 2018. During his tenure, Sidana oversaw the launch of almost all of the company’s current offerings in its product portfolio, most notably the Hector, and ZS EV. Prior to this, he worked at Honda Cars India, holding the same position he held in this company.

Also Read: MG Motor Sales Reach All-Time High With Hector Leading The Way

MG Motor India clocked 6051 unit sales in March 2023, its highest monthly sales numbers to date. The brand is currently second in India’s electric four-wheeler market today, thanks to the success of the ZS EV.

Also Read: MG Motor India Aims To Hand Over Majority Stake To Indian Suitors In 2-4 Years

MG Motor India’s current strategy involves handing over a majority stake to Indian suitors by 2028, with its first step in share dilution to be announced later in 2023. The manufacturer will also come out with a range of models by 2028 most of which will be electric, as it expects to see 65 to 75 per cent of its total sales to come from EVs by then. It will also explore the possibility of forging a joint venture for local cell manufacturing, production of EV parts and even hydrogen fuel-cell powertrains.