  • Home
  • News
  • Red Bull & Verstappen Take F1 Championship Lead In Spain As Ferrari Falters

Red Bull & Verstappen Take F1 Championship Lead In Spain As Ferrari Falters

Verstappen won in Barcelona after 5 years which was the place of his maiden race win
authorBy Sahil Gupta
22-May-22 09:11 PM IST
Red Bull & Verstappen Take F1 Championship Lead In Spain As Ferrari Falters banner
Highlights
  • Verstappen has now won all races hes finished this season
  • He now has 4 wins this season and leads Leclerc by 6 points
  • Sergio Perez has secured P3 in the drivers championship

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took the lead of the F1 world championship with a commanding win in Barcelona, Spain as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc retired from the race with a power unit failure. He was seemingly in command of the race for 29 laps. Ferrari's troubles didn't end here as its other car which featured Carlos Sainz Jr initially lost positions at the start of the race due to a stalled start and then spun into the gravel. He was only able to recover P4 by the end of the race. This means Ferrari has lost both the constructor's championship lead as has its driver lost the lead in the driver's championship. 

ppcliugg

Leclerc was cruising to his third win of the season before his engine failed

Red Bull took advantage of Ferrari's frailties as it capped off a 1-2 with Perez coming P2. For a major chunk of the race, Perez and Verstappen duelled with George Russell in a resurgent Mercedes. The Mercedes driver managed P3 ahead of the Ferrari of Sainz. Russell again finished ahead of his 7-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton who recovered from the first lap incident with Kevin Magnussen to finish in P5. Both the Mercedes cars had some water leak which resulted in him overtaking Hamilton in the penultimate lap of the race. 

Behind them was valiant Valtteri Bottas in a P6 for Alfa Romeo, but unfortunately his teammate Guanyu Zhou didn't finish the race. Ocon and Alonso brought in the Alpine cars for good points in P7 and P9. They were separated by Lando Norris in the McLaren who managed P8 well ahead of his Aussie teammate Ricciardo who just managed P12. Yuki Tsunoda capped off the top 10 for the AlphaTauri ahead of his teammate Pierre Gasly who managed P13. 

d4s6gmks

Both the upgraded Mercedes W13 cars performed well to finish P3 and P5

Vettel just managed P11 in the newly upgraded Aston Martin ahead of Lance Stroll who managed P15. Mick Schumacher at one point in the race was looking good for his first points finish but then petered off to just P15 for the Haas. He was ahead of his teammate Magnussen whose race was largely ruined because of a first-lap collision with Hamilton. He managed P17 with the Williams of Latifi being ahead of him in P16 and Albon being behind in P18. 

Race Results - 2022 Spanish GP

Pos Car. No. Driver Team Time Points
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:37:20.475 25
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull +13.072s 19 (18 + 1 point for fastest lap)
3 63 George Russell Mercedes +32.927s 15
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +45.208s 12
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +54.534s 10
6 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +59.976s 8
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault +75.397s 6
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren +83.235s 4
9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault +1 lap 2
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1 lap 1
11 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1 lap 0
12 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1 lap 0
13 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1 lap 0
14 47 Mick Schumacher Haas +1 lap 0
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap 0
16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams +2 laps 0
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas +2 laps 0
18 23 Alexander Albon Williams +2 laps 0
NC 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo DNF 0
NC 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari DNF 0

2022 World Driver's Championship Standings After Spanish GP

Pos Driver Team Points
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 110
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 104
3 Sergio Perez Red Bull 85
4 George Russell Mercedes 74
5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 65
6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 46
7 Lando Norris McLaren 39
8 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 38
9 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 30
10 Kevin Magnussen Haas 15
11 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 11
12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 11
13 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 6
14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 4
15 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 4
16 Alexander Albon Williams 3
17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2
18 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1
19 Mick Schumacher Haas 0
20 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 0
21 Nicholas Latifi Williams 0

Related Articles
F1: Charles Leclerc & Ferrari Secure P2 In Driver’s & Constructor’s Championship At Abu Dhabi
F1: Charles Leclerc & Ferrari Secure P2 In Driver’s & Constructor’s Championship At Abu Dhabi
3 days ago
F1: Verstappen Takes Yet Another Pole In Red Bull Front Row Lock Out At Abu Dhabi
F1: Verstappen Takes Yet Another Pole In Red Bull Front Row Lock Out At Abu Dhabi
4 days ago
Ferrari Denies Mattia Binotto Is Being Replaced With Fred Vasseur As Team Boss
Ferrari Denies Mattia Binotto Is Being Replaced With Fred Vasseur As Team Boss
8 days ago
F1: Ferrari Ran Out Of Development Budget For 2022 Car
F1: Ferrari Ran Out Of Development Budget For 2022 Car
8 days ago

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars