The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has been launched at the brand’s annual Motoverse 2026 festival in Goa, with introductory prices starting at Rs. 4,89,490 (Ex-showroom). The Himalayan 750 is offered in three variants with the choice of cast alloy wheels and tubeless wire spoke wheels. What’s different among the variants are colour options and wheel types, with the top-of-the-line variant being offered in a special colour option with bespoke luggage created in collaboration with Italian brand GIVI.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 First Ride Review

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Offered in Three Variants

The cast wheel variant, priced at Rs. 4,89,490 (Ex-showroom), is offered in a choice of two dedicated colour options – Aztec Green and Tectonic Black.

The wire spoke version, sitting above the cast wheel variant, is also offered in a choice of two different colour options - Viking Bronze and Siberia White. The wire spoke version of the Himalayan 750 is priced at Rs. 5,14,495 (Ex-showroom).

The flagship variant is offered in Antarctic Silver, and comes fully loaded with bespoke luggage developed in collaboration with GIVI and is the most expensive variant, priced at Rs. 6,29,000 (Ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Variant-Wise Prices

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Cast Alloy Wheels Rs. 4,89,490 Wire Spoke Tubeless Wheels Rs. 5,14,495 Wire Spoke Tubeless Wheels with Luggage Rs. 6,29,000

Also Read: All-New Himalayan 750 - 11 Firsts For A Royal Enfield

Himalayan 750 Engine, Features & Key Dimensions

All three variants are powered by the same 743 cc, air and oil-cooled parallel-twin engine which produces 54 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is complemented by a six-speed gearbox and a slip and assist clutch, although a quickshifter is not offered. The Himalayan 750 is the most tech-loaded Royal Enfield till date and gets ride-by-wire with five ride modes, cruise control and also gets a 6-axis IMU which powers the lean-sensitive traction control and ABS.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Full Specifications Explained

Also on offer is a tyre pressure monitoring system, as well as fully-adjustable suspension from Showa. Up front is a 43 mm upside down fork with 190 mm travel offering preload, compression and rebound damping adjustment. At the rear, the Showa monoshock gets 175 mm travel along with a remote preload adjuster. The Himalayan 750 gets a 17.8 litre fuel tank and weighs 224 kg kerb weight. Ground clearance is 205 mm while seat height is 815 mm.

Watch the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 First Ride Video Review

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Key Specifications