Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Variants Explained
- New Himalayan 750 prices start at Rs. 4.89 lakh (Ex-showroom)
- Himalayan 750 offered in three variants - with cast alloy wheels and wire-spoke wheels
- Top-spec variant gets wire-spoke tubeless wheels with standard luggage
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has been launched at the brand’s annual Motoverse 2026 festival in Goa, with introductory prices starting at Rs. 4,89,490 (Ex-showroom). The Himalayan 750 is offered in three variants with the choice of cast alloy wheels and tubeless wire spoke wheels. What’s different among the variants are colour options and wheel types, with the top-of-the-line variant being offered in a special colour option with bespoke luggage created in collaboration with Italian brand GIVI.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 First Ride Review
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Offered in Three Variants
The cast wheel variant, priced at Rs. 4,89,490 (Ex-showroom), is offered in a choice of two dedicated colour options – Aztec Green and Tectonic Black.
The wire spoke version, sitting above the cast wheel variant, is also offered in a choice of two different colour options - Viking Bronze and Siberia White. The wire spoke version of the Himalayan 750 is priced at Rs. 5,14,495 (Ex-showroom).
The flagship variant is offered in Antarctic Silver, and comes fully loaded with bespoke luggage developed in collaboration with GIVI and is the most expensive variant, priced at Rs. 6,29,000 (Ex-showroom).
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Variant-Wise Prices
|Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Cast Alloy Wheels
|Rs. 4,89,490
|Wire Spoke Tubeless Wheels
|Rs. 5,14,495
|Wire Spoke Tubeless Wheels with Luggage
|Rs. 6,29,000
Also Read: All-New Himalayan 750 - 11 Firsts For A Royal Enfield
Himalayan 750 Engine, Features & Key Dimensions
All three variants are powered by the same 743 cc, air and oil-cooled parallel-twin engine which produces 54 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is complemented by a six-speed gearbox and a slip and assist clutch, although a quickshifter is not offered. The Himalayan 750 is the most tech-loaded Royal Enfield till date and gets ride-by-wire with five ride modes, cruise control and also gets a 6-axis IMU which powers the lean-sensitive traction control and ABS.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Full Specifications Explained
Also on offer is a tyre pressure monitoring system, as well as fully-adjustable suspension from Showa. Up front is a 43 mm upside down fork with 190 mm travel offering preload, compression and rebound damping adjustment. At the rear, the Showa monoshock gets 175 mm travel along with a remote preload adjuster. The Himalayan 750 gets a 17.8 litre fuel tank and weighs 224 kg kerb weight. Ground clearance is 205 mm while seat height is 815 mm.
Watch the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 First Ride Video Review
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Key Specifications
|Engine
|743 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin
|Max Power
|54 bhp @ 7,000 rpm
|Peak Torque
|63 Nm @ 5,000 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-Speed
|Clutch
|Slip & Assist
|Seat Height
|815 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Kerb Weight
|224 kg
|Suspension Travel (F/R)
|190 mm/175 mm
|Wheel Set-up (F/R)
|19-inch/17-inch (Tubeless Spoke/Cast Alloy)
|Fuel Capacity
|17.8 Litres
|Claimed Fuel Consumption
|20.5 kmpl
|Rider Aids
|Cruise Control, 5 Ride Modes, Lean Sensitive Traction Control
|ABS
|Dual-channel, Cornering ABS, Switchable
|Suspension
|43 mm Showa USD, fully-adjustable; Remote Preload Adjustable Showa rear shock
Related News
Learn more about Royal Enfield Himalayan 750
Popular Royal Enfield Models
- Royal Enfield
Hunter 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.38 - 1.72 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Classic 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.89 - 2.26 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Interceptor 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.38 - 3.69 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bullet 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.67 - 2.11 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Super Meteor 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.06 - 4.4 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Continental GT 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.58 - 3.88 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Meteor 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.02 - 2.23 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Flying Flea C6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.79 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Goan Classic 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.27 - 2.3 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Guerrilla 450Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.51 - 2.75 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Himalayan 440Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.29 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Himalayan 450Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.08 - 3.4 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Classic 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.68 - 4.26 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bullet 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.65 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Scram 440Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.25 - 2.32 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Shotgun 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.01 - 4.16 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bear 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.78 - 4 Lakh
Latest Cars
- MINI
Cooper SEEx-Showroom Price₹ 53.9 - 56.4 Lakh
- Denza
D9Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90 Lakh
- Denza
Z9 GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
GLC EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 78.5 Lakh
- Maserati
GT2 StradaleEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.72 Crore
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Honda AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-02
- JSW Motors CombatExpected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-04
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Volkswagen VirtusExpected Price₹ 10 - 19 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-11
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- VinFast VF 5Expected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-23
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Hyundai Neira ElectricExpected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-16
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-23
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-24
- Bentley Torcal EVExpected Price₹ 30 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-25
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Hyundai New CretaExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-18
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-28
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-25
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-27
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-25
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-01-19
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-19
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2029-11-18
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Janak Sorap | Nov 27, 2026Marc Marquez Announces MotoGP Retirement; 2026 Valencia GP To Be His LastThe 33-year-old Ducati rider made the announcement just before the opening practice session of the Valencia Grand Prix, days after securing his eighth premier-class world title and 10th world championship across all categories.1 min read
- 5 Diesel Automatic Cars Under Rs. 15 Lakh In India: Sonet, Nexon, XUV 3XO & MoreThese are the currently available diesel automatic cars in India under Rs. 15 lakh that offer both strong highway torque and effortless two-pedal city driving.1 min read
- Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Variants ExplainedThe new Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is offered in a choice of three variants with introductory prices starting at Rs. 4.89 lakh (Ex-showroom), going up to Rs. 6.29 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line variant.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Nov 27, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: What Else Can You Buy?With the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 launched in India, here's a look at what else you can buy in a similar price bracket, from adventure tourers to cruisers and sportbikes.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Nov 27, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Launched At Rs 4.89 LakhThe adventure tourer is offered with a choice of spoke or alloy wheels and five colour options.5 mins read
- Taking delivery of a year-end car? Check the manufacturing date and these 10 thingsBuying a year-end car? Verify the manufacturing date, odometer, tyres, paint, battery and paperwork in daylight before you sign the delivery papers.1 min read