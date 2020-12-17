Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version

Images of a test mule of the Royal Enfield Interceptor have surfaced online, and interestingly, the motorcycle is seen with a single exhaust. The photos posted by an enthusiast online only gives us a glimpse of the rear section of the motorcycle, and except for the exhaust muffler, rest of the elements remain identical to the Interceptor 650. While it is a bit premature, but there is certainly a possibility here that this could be a more budget-oriented version of the motorcycle with a smaller displacement engine.

Now, it's true that the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been a successful model, but despite its aggressive pricing, which starts at ₹ 2.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the bike is still a bit far from the reaches of some customers. So, a more affordable, smaller-displacement version of the Interceptor, and possibly the Continental GT as well, certainly seems like a plausible idea. As for the powertrain, we believe it will get the new, more refined BS6-compliant 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor, which was introduced with the all-new Meteor 350. In the Royal Enfield Meteor, the engine is tuned to make 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The presumed Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 could get the 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor, which was introduced with the all-new Meteor 350

Visually, the new motorcycle, which will be presumably called Interceptor 350, might retain the design and styling of the existing 650 cc model, however, we do expect to see some new colour options. The test mule is also seen with similar upright ergonomics, with tall and wide-set handlebars. The smaller displacement version could also possibly come with new alloy wheels, like the Meteor 350, shod with a set of CEATs or MRFs instead of the Pirellis on the Interceptor 650. The bike might even get Royal Enfield's Tripper navigation system that debuted on the Meteor 350 and offers turn-by-turn navigation with Bluetooth connectivity.

Looking at the test mule, the presumed Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 could be ready to go on sale in the market sometime in the second half of 2021, taking on the likes of the Jawa Forty Two, and Honda H'Ness CB350.

