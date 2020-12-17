New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version

The photos posted by an enthusiast online only gives us a glimpse of the rear section of the motorcycle, and except for the new single exhaust muffler, rest of the elements remain identical to the Interceptor 650.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Instead of the twin chrome exhaust on the Interceptor 650, this is seen with a black single exhaust expand View Photos
Instead of the twin chrome exhaust on the Interceptor 650, this is seen with a black single exhaust

Highlights

  • The new bike could be a more affordable, smaller displacement Interceptor
  • The bike could get the 349 cc, single-cylinder engine from the Meteor 350
  • Royal Enfield might introduce a more affordable Continental GT as well

Images of a test mule of the Royal Enfield Interceptor have surfaced online, and interestingly, the motorcycle is seen with a single exhaust. The photos posted by an enthusiast online only gives us a glimpse of the rear section of the motorcycle, and except for the exhaust muffler, rest of the elements remain identical to the Interceptor 650. While it is a bit premature, but there is certainly a possibility here that this could be a more budget-oriented version of the motorcycle with a smaller displacement engine.

Also Read: How Different Is The New 350 cc Engine Of The Royal Enfield Meteor 350?

Now, it's true that the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been a successful model, but despite its aggressive pricing, which starts at ₹ 2.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the bike is still a bit far from the reaches of some customers. So, a more affordable, smaller-displacement version of the Interceptor, and possibly the Continental GT as well, certainly seems like a plausible idea. As for the powertrain, we believe it will get the new, more refined BS6-compliant 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor, which was introduced with the all-new Meteor 350. In the Royal Enfield Meteor, the engine is tuned to make 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

6320a0n8

The presumed Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 could get the 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor, which was introduced with the all-new Meteor 350

Newsbeep

Visually, the new motorcycle, which will be presumably called Interceptor 350, might retain the design and styling of the existing 650 cc model, however, we do expect to see some new colour options. The test mule is also seen with similar upright ergonomics, with tall and wide-set handlebars. The smaller displacement version could also possibly come with new alloy wheels, like the Meteor 350, shod with a set of CEATs or MRFs instead of the Pirellis on the Interceptor 650. The bike might even get Royal Enfield's Tripper navigation system that debuted on the Meteor 350 and offers turn-by-turn navigation with Bluetooth connectivity.

Looking at the test mule, the presumed Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 could be ready to go on sale in the market sometime in the second half of 2021, taking on the likes of the Jawa Forty Two, and Honda H'Ness CB350.

0 Comments

Image Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
2021 Honda Vision 110 Scooter Revealed With Smart Key
2021 Honda Vision 110 Scooter Revealed With Smart Key
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Las Vegas Votes For Boring Company's City-Wide Loop 
Las Vegas Votes For Boring Company's City-Wide Loop 
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Nissan Design Brings Intern’s ‘GT-R(X) 2050’ To Life
Nissan Design Brings Intern’s ‘GT-R(X) 2050’ To Life
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version
Las Vegas Votes For Boring Company's City-Wide Loop 
Las Vegas Votes For Boring Company's City-Wide Loop 
Nissan Design Brings Intern’s ‘GT-R(X) 2050’ To Life
Nissan Design Brings Intern’s ‘GT-R(X) 2050’ To Life
2021 Honda Vision 110 Scooter Revealed With Smart Key
2021 Honda Vision 110 Scooter Revealed With Smart Key
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Honda Recalling 1.79 Million Vehicles Worldwide For Safety Issues
Honda Recalling 1.79 Million Vehicles Worldwide For Safety Issues
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Elon Musk's Boring Company Proposes Citywide Expansion In Las Vegas 
Elon Musk's Boring Company Proposes Citywide Expansion In Las Vegas 
Lamborghini’s One-Off New SC20 Open-Roof Track Car Revealed
Lamborghini’s One-Off New SC20 Open-Roof Track Car Revealed
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
F1: There Could Be More Night Race Because Of This Tech 
F1: There Could Be More Night Race Because Of This Tech 
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Porsche Teases LMDh Prototype To Compete In Le Mans, WEC & IMSA In 2023
Porsche Teases LMDh Prototype To Compete In Le Mans, WEC & IMSA In 2023
Mattia Binotto Wanted Sebastian Vettel In Ferrari For 2021, But John Elkann Didn't
Mattia Binotto Wanted Sebastian Vettel In Ferrari For 2021, But John Elkann Didn't
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 2.67 - 2.88 Lakh
EMI Starts
8,79711.5% / 3 yrs
Cruiser
Petrol
25.5 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 First Ride Review
04:53
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 First Ride Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Sep-18 08:10 AM IST
Re
Re
Re Interceptor
Re Interceptor
Re Interceptor Center Stand
Re Interceptor Center Stand
Re Interceptor Engine
Re Interceptor Engine
Re Interceptor Exhaust
Re Interceptor Exhaust
Re Interceptor Rearview
Re Interceptor Rearview
Re Interceptor Right Sideview
Re Interceptor Right Sideview
Re Interceptor Stand
Re Interceptor Stand
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities