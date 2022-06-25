Royal Enfield Showcases 4 Custom Built Classic 350s In 4 Locations

The Royal Enfield Custom World initiative has always inspired to portray self-expression and creativity among riding enthusiasts. Over the last few years, the brand has joined many leading custom-builders across the world and has exhibited some of the best custom builds on its motorcycles. Showcasing unique timeless designs, this time around, the initiative provided four custom-builders an opportunity to display their concepts and inspirations in the field of motorcycle personalisation and customisation. Royal Enfield unveiled four unique custom builds of its new Classic 350 simultaneously across four locations in India - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore - as part of this Custom World initiative.

Gaur - By Rajputana Custom Motorcycles:

Gaur features an old school girder suspension, drum brakes, a single leather seat, and a custom-built fuel tank.

Gaur has been detailed to reflect the history of the "Timeless Classic" motorcycle by Royal Enfield. Taking inspiration from the Royal Enfield motorcycles of different eras, Gaur features an old school girder suspension, drum brakes on both the wheels, a single leather seat, and a custom-built fuel tank. All of these parts were designed and hand built by Rajputana Custom Motorcycles in house, right down to the tool boxes and footrests. Vijay Singh Ajairajpura, founder of Rajputana Custom Motorcycles, has a decade's worth of experience in custom-building motorcycles, and he has put all of it in the works in his latest build.

Divine - by Neev Motorcycles:

Neev is finished in a matte black and gold colour-scheme

Founded by Navneet Suri, Neev Motorcycles is a motorcycle custom shop based out of New Delhi which has been creating bespoke hand-built custom motorcycles since 2015. 'Divine' is a custom-built bobber designed by Neev Motorcycles. The motorcycle is finished in a matte black and gold colour-scheme, and has gold pin-striping and gold leaf work on the tank which gives it a unique appeal. It has several machined and engraved brass embellishments too which add to its look. Divine has a lowered stance, and it sports a custom swingarm, tank, and mud guards. The look is completed by thick 5"x16" balloon tires.

'Dilli' - by Old Delhi Motorcycles:

Dilli sports a beautiful yellow paint scheme and a side car.

Founded in 2011, Old Delhi Motorcycles is one of India's best resto-builders and have crafted many custom motorcycles for Indian and global clients. Their latest creation, 'Dilli', is an ode to "the ever-evolving spirit of Delhi and the soul of Royal Enfield". The motorcycle has a girder suspension like the Gaur too, and has many details that give it a retro look, including a side car. It is finished in a beautiful shade of yellow, and the company says that the build is a "humble expression of gratitude towards all those who have inspired Old Delhi Motorcycles Co."

Urban Roadster themed motorcycle by MS Customs:

The custom build by MS Customs has a single piece handcrafted rider & pillion seat.

MS Customs was founded by Mr. Lalmalsawma (MSa) in 2008, and is located in Aizwal, Mizoram. MS Customs has managed to build multiple motorcycles despite the scarcity of raw materials, specialized tools, components and accessories due to hurdles posed by the state's isolation from mainland India, and its latest motorcycle is a unique creation in itself too. The motorcycle has an Urban Roadster theme, and sports a very functional design. It features a '60s inspired headlight dome, custom fuel tank, swing arm, wheels and tyres. It has a single piece handcrafted rider & pillion seat, which completes its modern-classic look.