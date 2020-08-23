New Cars and Bikes in India
Sebastian Vettel Uses The Latest iPhone For Its Camera; Says Tech Is Designed To Steal Time

The four-time world champion uses an iPhone 11 despite his well-documented aversion to technology and social media. He even uses an iPad at times.

Vettel also shared an adulation for the ability to navigate with just the phone, with the maps app

Highlights

  • Vettel likes the iPhone because of its camera capabilities & maps
  • Vettel claims that most technology is designed to steal time
  • He also admitted to using an iPad to take notes.
Tech News

Ferrari's outgoing driver Sebastian Vettel has revealed that he uses the latest iPhone despite his well-documented disdain for social media and internet-based technologies. The four-time world champion revealed that he doesn't use many apps on his phones and doesn't miss social media. Vettel also shared an adulation for the ability to navigate with just the phone, with the maps app, which he revealed in an interview on the official Formula 1 website.

Also Read: F1: Sebastian Vettel To Exit Scuderia Ferrari After 2020 Season

"I would say the coolest thing about the phone is the maps. I really love directions and stuff like this. And then the pictures, which allows you to capture a moment, especially with kids and so on. I think that's great. It's also very small. I went back to a digital camera, but it's quite clumsy to have in your pocket," revealed the 4-time world champion.

He added that he had wanted to move back to the digital camera as he hated the fact everything could be done on the phone.

d9cg462o

Sebastian Vettel also revealed that he used another Apple gadget - the iPad with the Apple Pencil

Vettel also revealed that he used another Apple gadget - the iPad with the Apple Pencil. "I take digital notes with an iPad a bit now, but I prefer just a pen and paper. When you write with a pen, it's like you write it into your head, you remember it," he revealed while also expressing his love for taking notes.

The former Red Bull driver claimed that he still had notebooks from 2007. Despite using the iPad, he expressed a preference for taking notes with a pen and paper. He also stated while he understood the use of email, he still preferred traditional hand-written letters as they were more personal.

Generally, the German said that he thought that technology was designed to steal time. "Also, these days, the hardware in the iPad or computer changes so often and while I'm very organised in life, with that stuff, I'm not so organised," he added.

m7jh7hs8

Sebastian Vettel revealed that he doesn't use many apps on his phones
Photo Credit: jwgrandprix.com

"A lot of the stuff is designed to actually steal your time to get you hooked. It annoys me, so I'm not a fan of that. Ultimately there is no solution, there is only yourself, and your behaviour with the tools you have and the funny thing is that a lot of the stuff is designed to make life simpler and give you more time, but it actually does the opposite, it makes it complicated," claimed the 33-year old who is widely expected to make a move to the Aston Martin team in 2021.

Also Read: Now You Can Unlock Your Car And Start It Too Using An iPhone

0 Comments

The Ferrari driver has had a rough start to the 2020 formula 1 season being handily out-scored by his fellow driver Charles Leclerc. Despite being a 4-time world champion and the second-highest-paid driver on the grid, he has zero social media presence has never joined Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sebastian Vettel Uses The Latest iPhone For Its Camera; Says Tech Is Designed To Steal Time
